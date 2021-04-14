The city of Rose Bud is beginning to pre-sell tickets to this year’s Summerfest, according to Mayor Shawn Gorham.
The annual festival will be held June 17-19 and include monster truck shows. Gorham said tickets will cost $10 per individual, or $15 for those who also want “one of our famous T-shirts” to be included.
“This year for that $10 of $15, that will include unlimited carnival rides for all three days and the monster truck show,” he said. “It will include everything we do, the concerts, the fireworks, carnival rides and the monster truck shows – we are having one on Friday night and two on Saturday.
“Now a family of five for example can go and spend $50 and be able to ride unlimited rides and go to the monster truck show and the whole nine yards and still have an extra $200 or $300 that they would normally spend at the carnival for three hours to spend with vendors the rest of the day.”
Those ages 3 and under will be admitted free, and Gorham noted at Monday’s Rose Bud City Council meeting that an area business has donated $250 toward kids ages 12 and under getting a free arm band.
The traditional car show also will be back this year with lots of participation expected, according to Gorham.
“It’s looking to be a really good event,” he said. “I am really excited about that.”
A couple of bands have been booked for the event, but details on which bands will be performing hasn’t been released yet. Gorham said five or six vendors have signed up for Summerfest so far.
It was suggested that the food trucks for Summerfest be located on ball field No. 1. The monster truck show will be held behind field No. 2.
Summerfest expenses already have been budgeted, according to Gorham. The rides for all three days will cost the city $12,000. This includes six rides and three “big bouncy houses.” The monster truck shows will cost a total of $8,500. Gorham said neither one of these expenses has to be paid for until the weekend of Summerfest.
A large tent to provide shade will cost around $1,500 to $1,600 and sponsors may help with that, Gorham said. He said Rose Bud also has to provide a generator for the carnival this year and he has reached out to the sponsor that has paid for that expense the last couple of years.
The talent concert’s electricity, setting-up and tearing-down costs will be $4,500 this year, Gorham said. The T-shirts will cost $2,500.
Fireworks came in “way under budget last year,” Gorham said.
The City Council approved the expenditures for Summerfest.
