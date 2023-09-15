Computers to be used to write tickets, according to Police Chief Stephen Schaumleffell, will be added to police vehicles in Rose Bud.
On Monday, the Rose Bud City Council approved paying $8,221.35 for the computers for the police cars of the city’s three full-time officers.
“If you will recall, a couple of meetings ago, Chief had talked to us about the need and desire of going to computers in all the police trucks to make it more modernized and easier on the court clerk and the officers,” Mayor Shawn Gorham said.
Schaumleffell said the cost was for the computers, the stands and a scanner that the police department will need. He said once he gets those things, he will get programs added to the computers.
The bid for the computer came in lower that Schaumleffel said he thought it would. He said he thought it would be a little more than $10,000.
While the computers are expected to be shipped quickly, Schaumleffel said the they will be waiting on is the stands. “We can actually use the computers without the stands if we have to.”
Schaumleffel also gave “kudos” to Recorder/Treasurer Robin Hill for doing a grant writing request for a $50,000 grant to buy new Tasers and some pepper-ball guns for the department.
“We probably won’t hear on that until around December,” he said. “These Tasers are expensive and I went ahead and went with some pepper-ball guns too. Obviously, you can’t carry everything but if an officer wants one of those or we are in a bigger crowd, we might have one carry a Taser and one carry the pepper ball.”
He said he doesn’t look for the city to have the type of trouble that makes using Tasers and pepper-ball guns necessary, but he used a football game as an example. “I’d rather have it.”
Schaumleffel said he found out about the Arkansas Department of Public Safety’s Public Safety Equipment Grant Program grant through the White County Sheriff’s Office. He had heard about it getting some new Tasers.
The sheriff’s office was awarded $100,000 last December to help it replace Tasers that were more than a decade old. It also was allowing all of the office’s patrol officers to received training equipment that the office didn’t have, Sheriff Phillip Miller told the White County Quorum Court in July, without having to use Law Enforcement Tax Fund money.
