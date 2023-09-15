Computers to be used to write tickets, according to Police Chief Stephen Schaumleffell, will be added to police vehicles in Rose Bud.

On Monday, the Rose Bud City Council approved paying $8,221.35 for the computers for the police cars of the city’s three full-time officers.

