An 85-year-old Rose Bud woman died Tuesday morning when her vehicle left the road and struck "a large tree," according to the Arkansas State Police.
Vonceia Snyder was driving west on Arkansas Highway 36 in a 2003 Ford before crossing the center line and driving off the left side of the roadway at 10:47 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the fatal crash summary.
The weather was cloudy and the road dry at the time of the accident, Cpl. Jason L. Glisson wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.