A 62-year-old Rose Bud man was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Arkansas Highway 5 in Cleburne County on Saturday.
According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Gary F. Stringfellow, was driving southbound on the highway when his 2004 Ford F-150 pickup left the road on the right side. It then struck a culvert at the intersection with Pleasant Springs Road West and went airborne, crossing over Pleasant Springs Road West, before coming to rest in a ditch facing south.
The weather was clear and the road dry at the time of the accident, which was around 12:30 p.m., according to Trooper Isaac P. Lawson.
