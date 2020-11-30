A 59-year-old Rose Bud man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Arkansas Highway 36 in White County on Saturday.
According to the Arkansas State Police, Clark Vandon was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue west on Highway 36 when a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Christel McDaniel, 31, of Bono crossed the center line west of Arkansas Highway 320 and struck the Nissan in the front left of the vehicle. McDaniel’s vehicle overturned while the Nissan left the roadway.
McDaniel, two minors in her vehicle and a passenger in the Nissan, Jeff Vandon, 60, of Rose Bud, were injured in the accident, which reportedly happened in a work zone at 6:50 p.m. They were taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center.
The weather was clear at the time of the accident, according to Trooper Quinton Maag.
The fatal accident was the third in November involving a White County resident, including a two-vehicle accident Nov. 20 that killed a Bradford woman and her passenger.
Ashley Steele, 20, was driving a 2019 Land Rover south on Arkansas Highway 367 when she hit a 2016 Mack truck backing up across Highway 367 at Jackson County Road 307 in Possum Grape to park in a private driveway.
The accident, which also killed Leslie Lewis, 28, of Newport, occurred at 7:44 p.m., according to the state police report, in clear weather and on a dry road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.