A Rose Bud 52-year-old has been charged with two counts of rape involving minor children.

A warrant was issued recently for James Crowe at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office on the class Y felony charges. Crowe was not in custody Monday, and no court date had been scheduled.

