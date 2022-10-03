A Rose Bud 52-year-old has been charged with two counts of rape involving minor children.
A warrant was issued recently for James Crowe at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class Y felony charges. Crowe was not in custody Monday, and no court date had been scheduled.
Two children reportedly told an investigator that Crowe had sexually assaulted them “over the course of several years” after suspected sex abuse of a child was reported to the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Division on Jan. 20, according to the affidavit written by Derek Warren of the White County Sheriff’s Office.
The abuse reportedly started when they were under the age of 13, and included one child being made to watch pornographic videos with Crowe. Several sex acts involving the touching, including penetration, of private areas were alleged, and one alleged victim said he “caused her pain.”
One of the minors reportedly also said that Crowe told her if she would perform a sexual act, “it would make him feel good.”
Crowe was interviewed at the sheriff’s office Jan. 21. He “would act confused by the question of whether he had ever sexually assaulted the children and responded with ‘Huh?!’ multiple times,” Warren wrote. “He would later deny that he had touched the children or committed any sexual acts with them.”
A warrant also was issued in another case for Mark A. Cherry, 59, of Searcy on a charge of sexual assault in the second degree. Cherry is set to appear for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday, but was no longer in custody Monday.
According the affidavit written by Detective Andrew Palmer of the sheriff’s office, Cherry was accused by a juvenile under the age of 15 May 30 of touching her private areas and rubbing on “different locations on her body, making her uncomfortable.”
The sexual contact reportedly occurred while the juvenile was staying the night at a residence on Mount Pisgah Road and “it was suggested that she sleep in the bed” with Cherry. Cherry’s wife reportedly told detectives June 1 that when the juvenile told her Cherry “had touched her in places that made her uncomfortable,” she confronted him about it. Cherry “confirmed that he had rubbed different body parts, but denied touching” her private areas, his wife reportedly said.
Cherry was interviewed June 21 and reportedly said that he heard the juvenile “moaning” and rubbed her “leg, back, belly and under her bra strap on her shoulder.” He denied touching her private areas.
