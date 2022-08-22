A 43-year-old Rose Bud man accused of shooting at his two sons earlier this year because the White County Sheriff’s Office was “not doing anything” about their behavior officially has been charged.
A warrant was issued for Jeffery E. Saunders at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on three counts of class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member. A pre-trial hearing is set for Oct. 4 in White County Circuit Court. He was no longer in custody in White County on Monday.
According to the affidavit written by White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Misty Goss, “deputies responded to a report of a disturbance on School Road” in Rose Bud on May 1. One of the brothers reportedly told him that they had been “shot at by their father” that day and the previous day. Both of the brothers proved written statements.
In the statements, they reportedly said they were driving down the road to a clearing where they hunt sometimes when they were pulled over by “an off-duty state trooper who lives in the area.” The trooper talked to them about reckless driving.
“As they were finishing up ... their parents drove up on them,” they reportedly said, and they fled from their father, “who then fired two shots at them.”
When contacted by deputies, Saunders reportedly said that he was shooting at their tires. He said “he was tired of the sheriff’s office not doing anything to his sons for their behavior so he decided to handle them himself,” Goss wrote. Saunders’ wife added that their sons had “been harassing them in the past” and “they were tired of the boys’ behavior.”
“She admitted that Mr. Saunders walked to the road where the boys were parked and yelled at them before firing two rounds at them while the boys were sitting in the truck,” Goss wrote.
She wrote that there had been “multiple domestic incidents” reported to the sheriff’s office “between the husband and wife and their two sons,” and either charges had been issued or “the complainants had been advised of the affidavit warrant process.”
A warrant also was issued for Veronica Ann Kudelka, 58, of Beebe on charges of class B felony domestic battery in the second degree and class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication in the first degree. No court date had been set Monday, and she was not in custody in White County.
Kudelka had reportedly “repeatedly hit” her ex-husband, a stroke victim, “in the face and head area with a mop” April 12 during an argument at a residence on Tori Lane. He also reportedly was unable to call for help because she took his phone, but his neighbors heard him calling out for help. The alleged victim was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center by ambulance, Beebe Police Department Detective Jeremy Bokker wrote in the affidavit.
Kudelka reportedly “came to the Beebe Police Department” on April 14 “to cooperate” in the investigation. She reportedly confirmed that she had struck her ex-husband, who “has limited use of the right side of his body,” in the head and face area with the mop.
Another warrant was issued for Daniel W. Stipes, 40, of Searcy on a class C felony charge of domestic battery in the second degree. He is set to appear for plea and arraignment Sept. 6, but was no longer in custody in White County on Wednesday.
Stipes is accused of grabbing his 75-year-old mother by the leg while she was lying on her bed and twisting her leg “in such a manner” that it caused her to flip over. He also reportedly knocked her phone out of her hand and “knocked over the fan in her room.”
The alleged victim reportedly said the April 14 incident took place at a residence on Usery Road after Stipes became upset with her because she did not want to take him to pick up a friend and started yelling and cursing at her.
According to the affidavit written by sheriff’s office Detective Derek Warren, “an area of redness” was observed on the alleged victim’s leg, and Stipes was arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.