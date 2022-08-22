A 43-year-old Rose Bud man accused of shooting at his two sons earlier this year because the White County Sheriff’s Office was “not doing anything” about their behavior officially has been charged.

A warrant was issued for Jeffery E. Saunders at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on three counts of class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member. A pre-trial hearing is set for Oct. 4 in White County Circuit Court. He was no longer in custody in White County on Monday.

