A Rose Bud 37-year-old remained in jail in Independence County on Thursday evening after an early-morning pursuit Wednesday in White and Independence counties.
At 3:44 a.m., an Independence County Sheriff's Office patrol unit was in the Los Cocos parking lot in Batesville monitoring the speed of traffic traveling south, when the deputy clocked a white Dodge Ram pickup reportedly traveling 95 mph. The deputy activated his emergency blue lights and siren for a traffic stop. The truck continued to reportedly travel at speeds ranging from 75 to 90 mph.
Upon entering Pleasant Plains, the driver of the truck, later identified as Jay P. Modlin, reportedly began throwing something out the windows of the vehicle.
According to the incident report: “Some of the items included metal objects that would spark once hitting the asphalt. At near Velvet Ridge, the suspect starting throwing grease tubes out the window.”
As the pursuit entered Bald Knob, White County deputies along with Bald Knob Police Department officers were able to deploy spike strips. Modlin reportedly drove over the spike strips and continued at speeds of 60-plus mph with the left tire completely flat.
White County deputies took over the pursuit as the truck traveled on Race Avenue in Searcy running through numerous red lights. The truck continued on Arkansas Highway 16 toward Pangburn. According to the incident report, “The suspect vehicle would drive in the middle of the roadway with no concern for the safety of oncoming traffic.”
The pursuit continued onto state highways 124 and 157, CW Road and into a residential area on Ranes Road.
Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens positioned his patrol vehicle in a manner to stop the suspect vehicle from exiting the residential area on Ranes Road, but the truck reportedly hit the sheriff’s vehicle head-on.
The truck got back on CW Road and crossed back into Judsonia, driving through residential neighborhoods at a high rate of speed while not stopping at any stop signs. It then turned back onto Arkansas Highway 367 and started back toward Bald Knob.
Once Highway 367 turned back into U.S. Highway 167 and opened up to five lanes of travel, the truck again started erratically driving from the outside lane to the turning lane. Once the pursuit reached north of Velvet Ridge, Stephens took the lead attempting to get close to the truck, as it erratically changed lanes across all lanes of travel.
Near the Denmark turnoff on Highway 167, the truck was traveling in the oncoming lane of traffic and nearly collided head-on with a semi-truck.
At the intersection of Scroggins Road and Highway 167, the suspect vehicle’s left front wheel fell off into the southbound inside lane of travel. Sgt. Bobby Tate stopped and removed the wheel from the roadway, while Stephens continued pursuing the truck.
As Tate was catching back up to the pursuit, the truck attempted to turn left onto Oak Grove Road, went into the ditch and became stuck. Modlin reportedly exited the vehicle and ran toward a home on Oak Grove Road.
As deputies restrained Modlin, a dog at the residence bit a deputy on the face and Modlin reportedly “pleaded with deputies not to kill his dog.”
En route to the detention center, Modlin reportedly was belligerent, banging his head on the metal cage and using racial slurs toward the deputy. The deputy pulled over at a car dealership and a unit from the Batesville Police Department arrived to continue transporting Modlin to the detention center.
At the detention center, officers reportedly located a bag containing a white crystalline substance from Modlin’s pants. The substance was identified as methamphetamine and weighed in at 1 gram.
Modlin preliminarily has been charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance, fleeing, driving too fast for conditions and furnishing, possessing or using prohibited articles which would facilitate and escape, continuing criminal enterprise or violence within the facility. A $15,710 bond was set.
