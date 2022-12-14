A wreck Wednesday morning on Arkansas Highway 5 in rural White County killed a Bee Branch 23-year-old and injured a 20-year-old from Rose Bud.
Noel Estrada reportedly was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra, with Marc Foote as a passenger, northbound on Highway 5 when he ran off the road to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment and went airborne before landing, overturning and coming to a stop on its top.
