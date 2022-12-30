The 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was in the process Friday of filing an order to dismiss an attempted murder case because the accused reportedly took his life last week after jury instructions were finalized at his trial.

The trial of Rickey Plass Weeks, 64, of Romance started Dec. 19, and a jury in White County Circuit Court found him guilty Dec. 21. However, there were some questions about “the jury’s intent on the convictions, so we were having to come back and clarify” the next day, Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy said Friday.

