The 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was in the process Friday of filing an order to dismiss an attempted murder case because the accused reportedly took his life last week after jury instructions were finalized at his trial.
The trial of Rickey Plass Weeks, 64, of Romance started Dec. 19, and a jury in White County Circuit Court found him guilty Dec. 21. However, there were some questions about “the jury’s intent on the convictions, so we were having to come back and clarify” the next day, Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy said Friday.
Weeks was already out on bail, McCoy said, so the court let him stay out on bond over the state’s objection. “He was to come back the following day so we could clarify jury verdict forms which have been completed and to present evidence for sentencing. And sometime during the night or the early morning, he killed himself.”
Weeks was being tried on the class A felony criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree charge and a class B felony terroristic act charge in the August 2020 shooting of Gerald Quincy Woods, 41, of Beebe. An order was issued Thursday by Circuit Judge Mark Pate closing the case “due to the death of the Defendant.”
According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Mockingbird Lane on Dec. 21 “in reference to a deceased person who had been discovered by a relative. Detectives processed the scene and the deceased was released to the coroner’s office. White the incident has not yet been officially closed administratively, the investigation is complete and we pray for healing and comfort for all involved.”
According to an affidavit written by Detective Chris Ellis of the sheriff’s office concerning the Aug. 27, 2020, shooting, a call was received around 7:20 p.m. from someone who identified himself as Weeks and told the communications operator that he “had just shot another subject and believed the subject to be wounded.”
Weeks reportedly told the operator that he would remain at the residence on Gravel Hill Road where the incident occurred until deputies arrived. Weeks also reportedly told the operator that he had placed the gun he used back inside his vehicle.
Ellis wrote that he arrived at the residence near Romance with Patrol Sgt. Kyle Williams and Weeks was arrested without incident. A .357-caliber revolver and a .22-caliber revolver were found inside his vehicle.
In his interview at the sheriff’s office, Weeks reportedly said Woods had been in an altercation with Weeks’ sister a day earlier and threatened to kill her and her family members.
On Aug. 27, he said, he saw Woods driving along Gravel Hill Road and felt that he and his family members might be in danger. So he reportedly got into his vehicle and drove to the intersection of Gravel Hill Road and Mockingbird Lane, where he met Woods on the roadway.
Weeks reportedly said he pulled into a driveway in the 800 block of Gravel Hill Road and Woods pulled in behind him. Weeks then got out of his vehicle and approached Woods, who was still seated in his vehicle, and began firing at him with a .357 revolver. Weeks said he continued firing at Woods as Woods began driving in reverse toward Gravel Hill Road.
When Woods’ vehicle became stuck in a ditch, he got out of the vehicle and started running south on Gravel Hill Road. According to the affidavit, Weeks said his .357 stopped firing at some point so he pulled a .22-caliber pistol out of his pocket and continued firing at Woods as Woods was running away.
Weeks reportedly said Woods was unarmed and did not threaten him at any time during the incident. He admitted his actions were based on the threats made by Woods the previous day, Ellis wrote.
Woods reportedly ran to a nearby residence and asked for help after the shooting. He was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot wound. The bullet entered near the center of his back, between the shoulder blades, and exited near the left shoulder.
McCoy said Woods has been prosecuted for threatening Weeks’ sister. He was sentenced to five years in the Arkansas Department of Correction in April and is in the Varner Unit in Lincoln County.
“The biggest theme of that [Weeks] trial was that everybody should be treated equally,” McCoy said. “Gerald Woods was treated equally whenever we prosecuted him. He did something wrong so we prosecuted him; we sent him to the pen. Rickey Weeks did something wrong so we prosecuted him and sent him to the pen. Two wrongs don’t make a right.
“That was the thing the attorneys pursued. ... [Woods] obviously has some baggage but you still can’t shoot a man as he’s running away, unarmed and empty two guns into him. You just can’t do that. It’s not what a civilized society does. That’s the reason I filed it to start with. You just can’t do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.