Digital evidence collected during an investigation of a Romance 43-year-old on rape allegations have led to him being charged with multiple sex-related offenses, including trafficking.
In a news release Monday, the White County Sheriff’s Office revealed the preliminary charges against Jason Atkin, who is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on May 4 at 9 a.m. He is being held in the White County Detention Center on a $1.5 million bond.
Detective Lt. Chancey Warden said in the release that the White County Communications Center received an emergency call Jan. 30 at 12:26 a.m. saying that “a female juvenile was being threatened with rape” by Atkin, “an in-home offender.”
“White County deputies responded to the home, where they located Atkin and two female juveniles,” Warden wrote. “Atkin was also confirmed to be a current registered sex offender.”
Residents of the home confirmed that Atkin was not living where he was currently registered, which was in the 500 block of Gravel Hill Road, Warden wrote.
He wrote that a forensic interview was conducted at the Child Safety Center of White County with one of the juveniles. “Her disclosure of sexual abuse, along with digital evidence collected that night, led detectives to arrest Jason Atkin for rape and terroristic threatening in the first degree.”
Atkin did not provide a statement, but “a smartphone on his person was seized at the time of his arrest,” Warden wrote
“A search and seizure warrant, which was prepared and issued for Atkin’s phone contents, revealed digital evidence that was collected to corroborate the victim’s disclosure,” Warden wrote.
Since July 2021, Atkin has used threats of physical harm and sexual extortion to sexually assault and exploit his juvenile victim, Warden wrote. “Evidence supports solicitation of a minor for commercial sexual activity as well as the production of digital viewing material in the form of pictures and videos depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.”
Atkins has been charged with five counts of class Y felony rape; four counts of class Y felony trafficking of persons; 13 counts of class B felony sexual extortion; 30 counts of class B felony distributing, processing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child; 30 counts of class B felony engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium; three counts of class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; and failure to comply with reporting requirements, a class C felony.
“The sheriff’s office is incredibly grateful for our working relationship with the Child Safety Center,” Public Information Officer Scott Seiders said. “The work they do there is the most heartbreaking and emotionally taxing job imaginable but it is so vital in protecting the most vulnerable and innocent members of the community.”
White County Sheriff Phillip Miller praised the work of his department’s detectives.
“I cannot imagine doing their job, but our detectives who specialize in crimes against children are in my opinion without peer in their investigative integrity, passionate pursuit of justice and care for the victims,” Miller said.
