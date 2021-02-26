A 42-year-old registered sex offender from Romance accused of sexual crimes against a child in 2019, including internet stalking, spent just over 13 hours in jail after being arrested on the charges Wednesday.
A warrant had been issued Feb. 9 at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Jason Neil Atkin. He was booked into the White County Detention Center at 9:06 p.m. Wednesday and released on $75,000 bail at 10:13 a.m. Thursday.
Atkin is charged with class B felony internet stalking of a child, two counts of class D felony fourth-degree sexual assault and class D felony sexual indecency with a child. He is listed on ark.org as a level 2 sex offender for a misdemeanor fourth-degree sexual assault in 2012 for which he received three months in jail. No court date had been set as of Thursday afternoon.
Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy said in a statement that Atkin has been charged “with four very serious charges alleging improper sexual conduct involving a child. While Atkins is considered innocent until proven guilty, predators should know that my office works diligently with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to protect our community, and especially our children.
“We will hold offenders accountable and seek justice for the most vulnerable of victims,” McCoy said. “Please contact my office, your local law enforcement agency, the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline or the Child Safety Center in Searcy if you are or you know of a child who is being victimized.
According to the affidavit written by White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Cpl. Heather Meadows, Atkin sent a message through the SnapChat app in October 2019 that was intended for a minor but received by an adult whose phone the teenager uses to contact friends. The adult, knowing him to be a 40-year-old sex offender, tried to determine Atkin’s intentions.
Atkin, allegedly thinking he was speaking to the teenager, “asked her to steal pain medication” in exchange for him having sex with her “again,” Meadows wrote.
The juvenile was interviewed at the Child Safety Center of White County a couple of days later and reportedly disclosed that in August or early September, Atkin had taken her in his truck to a remote location “where he then forced her to have sex with him.”
Atkin reportedly admitted to having sex that he claimed was consensual with the minor, who he knew was underaged, on two occasions as well as exchanging nude and sexually explicit photos. Meadows wrote that Atkin said he stored the photos on his laptop, which he voluntarily yielded. The laptop’s contents were obtained through a search warrant and sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab.
The $75,000 bond for Atkin was set by White County Circuit Judge Mark Pate. McCoy called it “reasonable” based on Atkins’ “lack of criminal history (1 prior misdemeanor conviction from 2012), his ties to the community and other indicators of likelihood to appear in court as ordered.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.