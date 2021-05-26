A 24-year-old from Romance pleaded guilty Wednesday in White County Circuit Court to murdering a 73-year-old Romance resident in March 2020 and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Christopher Scott Brown stood before Circuit Judge Mark Pate, with one of his public defenders, Gerald Coleman, next to him, as he told Pate he understood what he was doing when pleading guilty in the March 28 murder of Charles Hogue. By his plea, Brown was giving up his rights to a jury trial, Pate reminded him.
Brown’s charges were class Y felony first-degree murder, class C felony theft of property and class D felony tampering with physical evidence. The murder charge was amended from class Y felony capital murder Tuesday. “Guilty, your honor,” was the answer Brown gave Pate.
Brown was sentenced to 40 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction on the murder charge. Becky McCoy, the 17th Judicial District prosecuting attorney said Brown should have to serve 70 percent of the sentence prior to being eligible for parole.
For the theft of property charge, Brown was sentenced to 10 years, and McCoy said he should serve one-sixth of that consecutively (or on top of) the 40 years before being parole eligible. On the tampering charge, he was sentenced to six years, which he should serve one-sixth of concurrently with the 50 years.
“Brown should serve approximately 29 years before being eligible for parole,” McCoy said. “This is a fair and reasonable conclusion to Christopher Brown’s case. My office appreciates the tireless efforts of the White County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation of Mr. Hogue’s death. Our sympathy and prayers remain extended to Mr. Hogue’s friends and family who were touched by his senseless death.”
Deputies responded to a welfare check call on Skyview Circle on March 28 and Hogue was found dead in his yard from a single gunshot to the back of his head, McCoy said. She said Hogue’s wallet, truck and a firearm were taken and the amount of the items was less that $25,000.
Also charged with capital murder in Hogue’s death is Tara Wilhite, 33, of North Little Rock. McCoy said Wilhite’s next court appearance will be Wednesday. She was also charged with theft of property and tampering with physical evidence.
The White County Sheriff’s Office started investigating the case as a homicide after deputies responded March 28 around 1:21 p.m. to 1932 Arkansas Highway 5 in Romance regarding a silver Chevrolet Silverado that had been abandoned behind a non-operating business.
Deputies, according to Lt. Chancey Warden, learned that the vehicle belonged to Hogue. Deputies went to his residence and found him deceased in his backyard. Hogue’s body was taken to the Arkansas Crime Lab.
Brown reportedly admitted during question May 21, 2020, to shooting Hogue “with a firearm stolen from inside the victim’s residence, Detective Joshua M. Biviano wrote in the affidavit. He stole “additional property belonging” to Hogue, including the vehicle that he abandoned “in a manner consistent with an attempt to conceal its location.” He also admitted to disposing other evidence “in a creek behind his residence on Sagebrush Lane.
The area was searched by detectives and the sheriff’s office dive team, which recovered “several items,” including the stolen firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.