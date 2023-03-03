A 22-year-old Romance man is officially being charged with multiple sexual crimes, including three counts of rape involving two juveniles around five years ago in Garner.
The alleged rapes, class Y felonies, were reported to the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division, and the White County Sheriff’s Office assigned the report to Detective Sidney Marini on Dec. 20.
Quattlebaum also has been charged with four counts of class D felony sexual assault in the second degree, three counts of class D felony sexual assault in the second degree and two counts of class A misdemeanor sexually grooming a child, according to a warrant issued Monday at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Quattlebaum was not in custody in White County on Friday and no court appearance had been scheduled.
One of the juveniles reportedly said that Quattlebaum touched her private areas “under her clothing multiple times,” had intercourse with her and would give her gifts “in exchange for sexual favors.” The second juvenile reportedly said that Quattlebaum had her perform several sexual acts and performed sexual acts on her, including intercourse. He also showed her pornography, she reportedly said.
Quattlebaum reportedly admitted during an interview at the sheriff’s office to showing porn to the children, who were under the age of 11 at the time, “several years ago,” and having sexual contact with them. He also reportedly admitted to exchanging “presents and four-wheeler rides for sexual favors,” and that the sexual contact “occurred over a span of several years.”
A warrant also was issued for Shawn Allen Stipes, 30, of Judsonia on a charge of class Y felony rape. He remained in custody in White County on Friday on a $250,000 bond, but no court appearance had been scheduled.
The alleged rape was reported to White County 911 Communications on Jan. 30. Marini wrote in the affidavit that she met with the alleged victim at Unity Health-White County Medical Center, where she was told that the alleged victim had taken “her prescribed sleeping medication” and gone to bed Jan. 29. Several hours later, she reportedly woke up “and began to realize signs of an unconsented sexual encounter” with Stipes.
The alleged victim reportedly recorded a phone conversation between Stipes and a family member where he “can be heard in the recording making indications of guilt.” The alleged victim reportedly said that he also told her that “he knew he had raped her and he was sorry.”
In an interview at the sheriff’s office, Stipes said at first that he and the alleged victim had consensual sex “but then admitted to having sex with [the alleged victim] while she was asleep,” Marini wrote. He also reportedly admitted that he told a family member “what he did” and told the alleged victim that he had raped her and apologized.
A warrant also was issued for Nathan Jaziel Covarrubias, 20, of Searcy on a charge of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree. Covarrubias was not in the White County jail Friday and no court appearance had been set.
Covarrubias was accused last Oct. 16 of touching a male juvenile “in a sexual manner.” The juvenile was interviewed at the Child Safety Center of White County on Oct. 17 and reportedly said that Covarrubias came to his bed one night and started touching his private area under his clothing. The juvenile reportedly said “he was awake during the ordeal but pretended to be asleep.”
Covarrubias was interviewed at the Searcy Police Department on Nov. 18. According to the affidavit written by Detective Kendall Samuel, Covarrubias denied touching the minor “in a sexually inappropriate manner” and said that he loved him and “would never hurt him.”
A polygraph examination Jan. 18 showed that Covarrubias’s answers about touching the juvenile “in a sexual manner” were untrue, and he “willingly admitted” in a post interview that he had touched the juvenile’s sexual organ.
