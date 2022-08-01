Patricia and Thomas Collier speak about senior living facility

Patricia and Thomas Collier speak out last week about a senior living facility that has set up in a house in their neighborhood, the Rolling Meadows subdivision. The public meeting was on short-term rentals, but the Colliers and some of their neighbors showed up to address the House of Three, which city officials say is classified by the city as a boarding house and is not zoned for that neighborhood. Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford said a 90-day warning to cease and desist was issued to the owners, Dr. Brenda and Mark Frisbie, but the city was waiting to hear from the Arkansas Municipal League before deciding its next steps.

 Greg Geary / newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com

The city of Searcy is “trying to remedy” issues with a senior living facility that has set up in the Rolling Meadows subdivision, according to Mayor Kyle Osborne.

Concerns with the House of Three on Charles Thomas Boulevard dominated a public meeting last week that was supposed to be on proposed regulations for short-term rentals. Six neighbors of the House of Three attended the meeting. The website for the facility describes it as being for “families seeking personalized senior living for their loved one,” staffed with caregivers, being set within a neighborhood and offering “a more personalized alternative to nursing homes, assisted living and home-based care.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: A response from Dr. Brenda and Mark Frisbie to the complaints against the House of Three will be published later this week.

