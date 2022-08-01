The city of Searcy is “trying to remedy” issues with a senior living facility that has set up in the Rolling Meadows subdivision, according to Mayor Kyle Osborne.
Concerns with the House of Three on Charles Thomas Boulevard dominated a public meeting last week that was supposed to be on proposed regulations for short-term rentals. Six neighbors of the House of Three attended the meeting. The website for the facility describes it as being for “families seeking personalized senior living for their loved one,” staffed with caregivers, being set within a neighborhood and offering “a more personalized alternative to nursing homes, assisted living and home-based care.”
“We have a nursing home in our subdivision,” said Patricia Collier, who attended the meeting with her husband. “We had a doctor and her husband [Dr. Brenda and Mark Frisbie] bid on the house, a four-bedroom, two-bath house at the end of our street. That house sold to them for multiple beds.
“They went in and did minor renovations, moved in three patients – one was her mother and then two other hospice patients.To live there, they must be hospice or Alzheimer’s. They rent out three beds at a time and they call for 24-hour caregivers.”
Collier had several questions for the city officials present at the meeting including wanting to know “how the city allows a residential neighborhood to have a nursing home.”
“We have 24-hour caregivers changing shifts every eight hours,” she said. “We got 22 kids from the top of our hill – that’s a hill that you go over, a blind hill to six houses down from each side. Twenty-two kids. They have no sidewalks, narrow street. They go to the end of that street, two dead-end streets, to catch a bus. They criss-cross back and forth. They ride bikes. We walk.
“Other neighbors walk, other neighbors run, ride bicycles, and we deal with drug companies, the visitors, and I think we have one of our neighbors here, he’s two houses away from the end of the street, and will tell you 43 cars in one afternoon when one of the patients turn critical.”
Collier said others in the neighborhood have had trouble getting their mail delivered or garbage and recycling picked up “because they couldn’t get to the end of the street to give them city services for all the cars parked. The house that was purchased has a one-car driveway with a two-car garage and parking for six vehicles – maybe six vehicles, four at their house. How does that meet any one of these regulations whenever you’ve got three people renting rooms?”
She asked if the fire department has inspected the house. “I tell you the front door is not handicapped-accessible. What this company does is they go in with a portfolio of buying a residential home in a residence, do nothing to it, move in the patients and then every two or three weeks they die and they bring in another one. We’ve seen it over and over and over and it happens every week.”
Collier said the new owners also are trying to buy another house in the neighborhood “because they want one for the men. This one [house] is all ladies. I’m telling you, you’ve got a lot of upset residents that we have had a nursing home open up in our neighborhood.”
Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford said figuring out what to do about the home has been an issue in his department since a week before he started the job in April. “It has been going on a very long time and we understand your frustration very much so. It is something we have racked our brains over since my first day here.”
“I apologize first and foremost that it is taking a long time,” he said. “They are deemed by us as a boarding house. In our zoning code, I believe it’s R3, boarding houses are not allowed in your zoning code, so our code enforcement department issued them a warning that they had 90 days to cease. Ever since then it’s been let’s say in the hands of attorneys.
“I actually talked to the attorney for the [Arkansas] Municipal League today [Tuesday] about this very topic. They are currently working on it.”
According to Stafford, there has been litigation with this specific company, which has multiple locations around the state. “They don’t buy them as just one house, they buy three or four,” one neighbor said.
Another neighbor said the car traffic is mainly from visitors “but that doesn’t help the people who live next door to get their mail or to get out of their driveway.” He said he has called the police and has asked them to park in his driveway to use radar to slow down those “who are zooming in and out of there. We’re not getting any results. We need some relief and we’re suffering.”
Stafford said, “That’s our biggest point, too. We understand that. Our stance as a city is we believe that they are in violation right now.” He said the House of Three owners have been notified and have not stopped like they have asked them to do and the next step would be to issue them a citation.
“We know that they are digging their heels in for litigation purposes, so we just want to make sure we’re in compliance and we’re following all the laws so we have our best chance for you guys,” Stafford said.
Osborne added, “We’re trying to remedy the situation as fast as we can. It is extremely difficult but we are doing everything we can.”
Another neighbor said those running the nursing home “are very well-versed” in anti-discrimination laws and are using it to define themselves as a family.
“We feel very strongly the only way to prove they are a business is to really go after them taxwise because business taxes are going to be, it’s going to be very apparent they are a business,” she said. She said she really feels like the IRS is the legal avenue to pursue this, mentioning the Fair Housing Act.
“Most of us have worked our whole lives to get into this neighborhood, our dream house,” she said.
Stafford said being classified as a boarding house “by “our definition is a business entity that is providing services to families and lodging on a more or less permanent basis, so when those folks go into that house, it’s more or less permanent. They don’t expect to leave and it’s not any specific length of time that their rental agreement says. It’s either until they get well or they don’t.”
When asked about whether any litigation against the House of Three would go through state or federal court, Stafford said, “We don’t know yet. That’s the thing. That’s the hold-up is that we just know the attorneys are telling us once we issue them a citation, just because of this company’s track record in the past in other cities, once they have been told to cease and desist and they get the citation, it goes into litigation. We have not issued them a citation because our attorney wants to make sure they have everything in order.”
Stafford was set to meet with the Arkansas Municipal League on Monday “to see where we stand.” Stafford said the wheels on this situation are “turning slower than we all want.” He said the city would be making updates as it could.
Beverly Hays, who lives two houses down from the House of Three, said the neighborhood has been their home for 25 years. “We love our neighbors there. We love the friendly, quiet neighborhood that we had,” Hays said. “This is nothing personal.”
She said she thinks the House of Three is a wonderful concept. Her mom and her sister both died in the last six months, and “if they could of afforded it, this would be a wonderful place, but just not in a neighborhood, not in our neighborhood.”
Hays said she had a Ring video doorbell “and sometimes there’s 40 to 45 cars that pass my house. It’s ridiculous. There are people coming and going and some of them are late, apparently, to get there. I have a video this morning of a car that’s just flying down there about six o’clock this morning and there was a walker on the street.”
“I just feel like we’re being intimidated and I know that there are things going on behind the scenes that I don’t know about,” she said. “I beg you to try to do something about this. Its unfair and if you don’t think it can happen in your neighborhood, you better think again.”
