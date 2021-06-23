Although workers patching the concrete on U.S. Highway 67/167 are having to replace some of the panels that “got to rocking and moving” after they were sawed and patched, Arkansas Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Casey Chastain said work on the highway is scheduled to be done by January 2022.
The workers for Emery Sapp and Sons Inc. out of Missouri have to saw the panels off in blocks to be able to pick them up and replace them, Chastain said. “They sawed those things way back in October and those things got to rocking and moving. We are in the process of getting that replaced now.”
Chastain said having to redo the panels was something the contractor had not expected and that it was bad planning. He said the Department of Transportation let the contractor know that next time there would be a fine because once barriers redirecting traffic are removed, there are problems with putting them back in place for more work.
“When we get all this patching done, we will be working on resealing the joints in the concrete and then when we get that done, we will be reworking and repaving the asphalt on the shoulders,” he said. “Once we get that done, we will be done.”
Overlays at the Little Red River bridges, more bridge work south of the Searcy Municipal Airport and three sets of bridges that will have a polymer overlay also will be done, he said.
The main contractor, Emery Sapp and Sons, is in charge of the concrete patching and the diamond grinding. Beverly’s Construction is handling the approach gutters and slabs at the bridges. Another subcontractor is doing the asphalt paving. Emery Sapp and Sons Inc. was contracted for the project at $20,889,159.
The southern part of the project is from Exit 51 in Judsonia to the Lonoke County line. The northern part of the project is from Bald Knob to Newport.
Chastain said the funds for the highway work comes from the gas tax and there are “different pots of money set up” for highway work depending on whether it’s an interstate or not. “Interstates get the larger pot of money, so what we’re doing out here is probably a fourth of the cost of a total rehabilitation or reconstruction like we did up in Bald Knob in two phases back in ‘01 and in 2013 we did another job that didn’t get finished until 2015.”
