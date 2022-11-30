It isn’t the chocolate gravy, the Christmas parade or the pajama party that stands out the most among Saturday’s scheduled Jolly Jubilee events to Searcy Holiday of Lights Committee Chairwoman Kristi Thurmon. It’s what she considers a “rock star” moment.
“Around noon, Santa will go on the balcony of the [White County] Courthouse and read, ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas,’ which is so cool,” Thurmon said. “The kids act like he’s a rock star; it’s amazing. The Literacy Council of White County is giving away the books,’Twas The Night Before Christmas.’ That’s my favorite thing.”
Helping to draw a crowd for that moment will be the return of the World Championship Chocolate Gravy Cook-Off, which was held for the first time last year as part of the holiday event. Sign-ups will continue through Friday, Thurmon said, before the cook-off is held Saturday from 9-11 a.m. on the east side of the courthouse square.
“The winner gets $500 and a trophy,” Thurmon said. “We have five judges and they are great. We have Capi Peck, who is the owner of Trio’s restaurant in Little Rock. We have Kevin Shalin, who is the Mighty Rib; he is a food blogger who writes for onlyinark.com. And then we have [cookbook author] Tommy Centola, local celebrity, and Stephanie Buckley, who is the owner of Petit Jean Coffeehouse, and the reigning world champion, Matt Cleveland.”
The Jolly Jubilee Christmas Craft Fair also will be going on from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Spring Street and Arch Avenue in the downtown area while the Polar Express Pajama Party at the Rialto Theater starts at 10 a.m. as well. Christmas music will be offered in Citizen Park, 213 W. Arch Ave., and games, inflatables, a petting zoo and pony rides also will be a part of Jolly Jubilee.
At 6 p.m., the Holiday of Lights Christmas Parade will begin. Stotts Drug Store owner Nancy Showalter will be the grand marshal of the parade. She was born in Searcy and is a graduate of Searcy High School. Showalter attended Hendrix College and the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, before graduating from Northeast Louisiana University with a pharmacy degree. She returned to Searcy in 1983 to work with her father at Stotts.
Thurmon said a new float in the parade also will feature former Searcy mayors and council members riding with the Beats and Eats sign that says “I Heart Searcy.” “We just got that together,” she said.
According to Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department, the parade will begin “at Spring Park by the library crossing Pleasure Street. It continues north on Spring Street, turns left onto Arch Street and north onto Spruce Street (around the court square). The parade then turns right onto Race Street all the way to (turn left on) Davis Drive, where it ends.”
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}”We want everyone to have a fun enjoyable time at the Christmas parade,” Wells said. “It’s always a fun time with a lot of hard work by everyone involved to make it happen.
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}”We ask if you’re driving in the area, please don’t drive through or around barricades set up by officers. They’re there for a reason. If you’re watching and or walking in the area, please stay out of the streets and try and use crosswalks when walking to and from where you will watch the parade.”
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Wells said that traffic congestion can be an issue when the parade is over, “but officers will work hard at getting the traffic flow back to normal. Please watch for and obey officers’ directions at intersections. We just ask for you to be extra careful and mindful if you’re watching, driving or in the area for any reason.”
