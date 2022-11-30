It isn’t the chocolate gravy, the Christmas parade or the pajama party that stands out the most among Saturday’s scheduled Jolly Jubilee events to Searcy Holiday of Lights Committee Chairwoman Kristi Thurmon. It’s what she considers a “rock star” moment.

“Around noon, Santa will go on the balcony of the [White County] Courthouse and read, ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas,’ which is so cool,” Thurmon said. “The kids act like he’s a rock star; it’s amazing. The Literacy Council of White County is giving away the books,’Twas The Night Before Christmas.’ That’s my favorite thing.”

