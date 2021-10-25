The Riverview School District is using slightly more than $58,000 in federal funding to update its dyslexia program.
Assistant Superintendent/Federal Coordinator Susan Blockburger told the School Board on Thursday before it approved the expenditure that the cost for the training that the district currently has a quote for is just under $10,000 for nine staff members. She said the rest of the price is for actual materials that will be used.
Blockburger said Sonday System for dyslexia will be used to screen students for dyslexia tendencies and to provide services to students who have been identified with those tendencies.
“We are updating our dyslexia program to Sonday System to provide more flexibility to meet our student’s individual needs when it comes to dyslexia,” she said.
Superintendent Stan Stratton said Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds will be “used to pay for this.”
The board also authorized Stratton to approve additional staff to be trained at an additional cost.
Stratton said Riverview “like every place else, is having staffing issues; we have vacancies. We are currently looking for a cook and we may still need to look for a custodian and it’s just a matter of what we can afford to pay compared to what they can make other places and also the amount of people who are applying for jobs and looking for work.”
He said he wanted the board members to have that information to let them know that the district is starting to feel the “staffing crunch,” especially with classified staffing positions.
