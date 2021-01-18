The Riverview School District is using CARES Act money to fund leaves, according to Superintendent Stan Stratton.
Stratton told the Riverview School Board last week that the district would be receiving $1.8 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding that may be used from now until September 2023.
“The new money is to fund such leaves like this [COVID-19],” Stratton said. Employees on leave for COVID-19 would take their “federal leave first” and then they would take the additional 10 days of leave if they are quarantined or infected, he said.
Stratton said a webinar this week will cover ways the district may use news CARES Act money. “Over the coming months and years,” Stratton said recommendations would be brought to the School Board on how to spend this money.
Stratton said as of Thursday’s meeting, there were no active COVID-19 cases with staff members, there were 10 active student cases, five staff were in quarantine and 108 students were quarantined.
“The Riverview community as a whole is still in the ‘red,’” he said. “We are the same as we were last week, which was 82 cases per 10,000 residents. The positive is that we didn’t go up. The unfortunate is that we didn’t go down, we stayed the same.
“I still feel we have been very fortunate compared to other school districts on the number of cases. I appreciate our students and our staff and all that they have done and their parents, to keep that number down.”
The School Board approved the purchase of 115 13-inch MacBook Air computers for teachers at a cost of $110,940.79. Stratton said CARES ACT money the district still has left from the first time will pay for them.
In a separate matter, the board approved Stratton’s contract for another three years. He was given a raise of $1,087.47 for the coming year. Stratton told the board, “Thank you very much, I appreciate it.”
