Parents in the Riverview School District “feel welcome in my child’s school,” but were not as “satisfied with parent/guardian participation opportunities the school has” as they were last year, according to survey results presented by Superintendent Stan Stratton.
At the June Riverview School Board meeting, Stratton shared the survey results from parents on how the district is doing serving their needs. He said a 4 on the survey meant that a parent agreed with the statement, while a 3 was neutral and a 2 meant that the parent disagreed.
The highest score was to the statement “I feel welcome in my child’s school,” the average being a 3.71 rating. However, the scores for a lot of the questions dropped this year, Stratton said.
The one with the largest decrease concerned being “satisfied with parent/guardian participation opportunities.” Stratton said the result probably has a lot to do with it being year two of the COVID-19. “We did this in February and March but I think everybody was, you know, get the school opened back up.”
Another topic covered relationships. The highest rating was 4.3 for “parents and guardians involvement possibly raises the child’s achievement.” The largest decrease was from 3.65 to 3.52 for “when I contact my child’s guidance counselor, I get feedback in one day.”
A 3.8 rating was given for a statement concerning the school recognizing the students for accomplishments, while a 3.56 was received for a statement regarding parents being involved in the decisions that affect their child’s education. Stratton said the rating in last survey for decision involvement was 3.89.
According to Stratton, the positive thing about the parents survey is that 58 percent of parents are saying the district is meeting their expectations, “either yes or most of the time. Yes was 27 percent and most of the time was 31 percent.”
Stratton said from the survey results, the top five ways the district is meeting their expectations is with technology (75 percent), class sizes (71 percent), quality of school buildings (70 percent), communications with parents (67 percent) and quality of the teaching staff (67 percent).
Communication with parents, though, also was given as one of the top five ways the district is falling short at 65 percent, according to survey results. “Fifty-eight percent of our parents are saying communication is one of your top ways,” Stratton said. “Thirty-eight percent of our parents are still saying we want more communication. Involving the community with decision-making was 39 percent; quality of the teaching staff was 39 percent; performance of school principals 36 percent; and keeping promises was 33 percent.”
Last year in the survey, student academic achievement was the second-highest at 49 percent, but this year it dropped to 23 percent.
The top three ways parents are receiving information about the district, according to the survey were “from my child in the district” (70 percent; also the highest way last year); a social media site, like Facebook or Twitter, managed by the district (52 percent) and “from teachers in the district came in third.”
Next month, Stratton said he will report on the students survey. He said a person who conducted the survey last year, and died this year, told him, “Stan, you got to communicate something until you are ready to puke and when you said it enough that you’re ready to puke, that’s probably when people start to get it.”
