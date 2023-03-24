Riverview School District Superintendent Stan Stratton spent a portion of last week’s School Board meeting explaining “foundation funding” that public schools get from the state in light of the state Legislature and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders creating a voucher program that will allow a percentage of the funding to be used for private and homeschool education.

Stratton spoke about the “foundation formula,” saying it is “based on this ideal school with 500 students and then the state uses that to determine how many staff members you have and then how much the foundation formulas will be.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.