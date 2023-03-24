Riverview School District Superintendent Stan Stratton spent a portion of last week’s School Board meeting explaining “foundation funding” that public schools get from the state in light of the state Legislature and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders creating a voucher program that will allow a percentage of the funding to be used for private and homeschool education.
Stratton spoke about the “foundation formula,” saying it is “based on this ideal school with 500 students and then the state uses that to determine how many staff members you have and then how much the foundation formulas will be.”
In this model, he said, a school with 500 students, “they say that 40 of them should be kindergartners, so 8 percent of your students, and then 23 percent of your students should be grades 1 through 3, that’s 115, and then grades 4 through 12, 69 percent of the students, is 345. Remember this is an ideal school. It doesn’t usually work out evenly like that but this is how the state determines the foundation formula money and how much they are going to pay us.”
For kindergarten, the state uses a ratio of 20 to 1, according to Stratton, so for 40 students, the state says a school district ought to have two kindergarten teachers. For grades 1-3, a ratio of 23 to 1 is used, “so they say you should have five [teachers] per student.” Then for fourth-12th grade teachers, a ratio of 25 to 1 is used. “So they say you should have 13.8 [teachers], ... so we’re going to probably hire 13 or 14.”
Addressing electives, such as physical education, art and music, Stratton said the formula says you should have 20 percent of your classroom teachers for those so that equals out to 4.1. “For the matrix, they say you should have 24.9 teachers. For special ed teachers, they say you should have 2.9, instructional facilitators and assistant principals 2.5, library and media specialists .85, guidance counselors are 2.5, pupil support personnel, they say you should have 8.75, so a total of 33.69 teachers/staffing.
“And then they say you should have one principal for 500 students but if you’re a district of 500, you’re probably going to have an elementary school and a high school, so you’re probably going to have two principals but they’re going to probably only pay you for one. Same thing with secretaries, they pay you for one. So they say you should have a total of 35.69 school-level personnel for a school district of 500.”
Stratton said when he did the spreadsheet in December, Riverview was at 1,101 students. Just the other day, Stratton said Riverview was at 1,107. The matrix multiplier for Riverview is 2.202. “So we’re two times bigger than that ideal school district of 500.”
This year, Riverview has five kindergarten teachers and the formula says it should have 4.4, so according to the matrix, we’re overstaffed by .6. There are 12 teachers for grades 1-3. The formula says there should be 11.01,so they are .99 over. Fourth-12 there are 31 teachers, they say there should be 30.39.”
Riverview has 65 classroom teachers and the matrix says it should have 54.92, he said, “so we’re overstaffed by 10.08.”
“We look at our foundation formula money, it’s going to pay for 54, almost 55 teachers,” Stratton said, “so these other 10 teachers has to come out of other funds, local funds, district funds or other parts of the matrix like technology.”
As far as the standards, Stratton said a district has to have your library open all day but the state only pays for .85 of an employee. Concerning counselors and nurses, Stratton said Riverview has seven and the state says 5.51. There are three principals and 1.67 under superintendent since part of the salary for the federal program coordinator is paid for out of federal programs.
Riverview has a total of 95.17 staff on the matrix and the formula says it should have 77.39 so that leaves 17.78, Stratton said, that the district pays for out of other funds.
Stratton said he looked at second-quarter enrollment. At Judsonia Elementary School, for core classes with the regular teachers, he said the smallest is 16 and the largest is 24 so the average class size is 20.71. At Kensett Elementary, the average class size is 17.47. At the junior high school, as far as the core, there is one class of 8 and another one of 30 and they average 18.75. The high school has a class of 5 and another class of 29 and averages 16.78.
Stratton said Riverview does not have a staffing issue. “It’s really a scheduling issue. This teacher that has 8 probably has two sections of 24, 27 or maybe 30. So they might teach five sections of eighth-grade science and they might have 11, 15, 22, 27 in their classes, so we need to balance out those classes a little more. The matrix says we’re already overstaffed so if we added more teachers that would just mean even more and more of those funds would have to come out of district funds.”
Stratton said he talked to the staff about the budget being a pie and “I can only cut it so many ways, so if that portion for how many staff members we have is larger than what it should be, that means that some other portion of the budget, such as how much we pay, has to be smaller.”
Stratton is projecting 1,116 students for next school year. Judsonia Elementary is projected to have 288 students, Kensett is projected to have 285, and 201 is the projection for the junior high. The high school is projected to be at 342 students.
Huckabee signed the education bill March 8 that will create “education freedom accounts” that will allow 90 percent of the state’s per-student funding for public schools, which is currently $7,413, to be used to pay for private and homeschooling costs. The vouchers will be phased on over three years, starting with the 2023-34 school year for the most at-risk students. By 2025-26, the vouchers are expected to be available for any students to use. At the same time, the legislation raises minimum teachers salaries by 39 percent to $50,000.
