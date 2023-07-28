Students in the Riverview School District say that they know how they are supposed to behave in school, but that bullying is a problem, according to a survey taken by the district.
“So it’s an area that we work on and we need to continue to work on that,” Superintendent Stan Stratton told the Riverview School Board concerning bullying.
Stratton brought up the survey at the July meeting of the board, saying that a new state law that is going to be taking effect requires that there be some student data on the agenda of the board meetings every month. “We were scheduled to do the student survey results this month so I just went ahead and added it that to the agenda this month and started it a month early instead of waiting until next month.”
Students in seventh through 12th grades were given the survey, which used a five-point scale, with one being strongly disagree and five strongly agree. The survey was completed by 350 students, up from 312 students taking it last year., with 149 junior high students participating and the 201 high school students. The seventh grade had the most students participating with 84 and 12th grade had the fewest with 33 students.
“A lot of seniors don’t have the slower time, so that’s why you see seniors usually being lower, plus we have kind of a smaller senior class,” Stratton said.
As far as responses to the survey, Stratton said, “We want to look for things that are 3.0 or higher. We’d really like them to be 3.5 or 4.”
The first section of the survey was about school climate. It had six statements, and only one of the six had above a 4.0. Five of the six decreased from last year, Stratton said.
“The highest was 4.35,” he said. “This question was ‘I know how I’m supposed to behave in school,’ which is a good one to have as your highest one. Bullying was the lowest with [the statement] ‘Bullying in not a problem at my school,’ at 2.89.
The statement that showed an increase was “I take pride in being a part of the school.” Stratton said it rose from 3.51 to 3.54.
The next survey area was on relationships, and “all these statements were above 3.60, which was really good,” he said.
“Five of the six increased from last year,” Stratton said. “The highest statement at 3.93 was ‘My teachers encourage me to do well in school.’ And for the junior high, that statement was above a 4.0 at 4.09. That’s really a good strength when you get up about 4.
“And then the lowest statement was ‘I am provided with useful information about careers, colleges and other opportunities,’ with an average of 3.60. This one is still the lowest but it increased from 3.48 so it had a pretty good increase. We had the career coach starting in January. We did this survey in late February, so I think next year we might see that increase even more with the career coach.”
In the “Voice and Choice” section of the survey, Stratton said, “one statement was about 4.0, with the junior high at 4.27. The high school was 4.21. That’s ‘I understand that getting an education is important.’ That was 4.2 overall.”
The statement “My teachers really listen to and accept student ideas and suggestions about classwork” was the lowest at 3.33.
Under the “Feedback and Goal Setting” area, five of the six statements increased from last year and the sixth statement stayed the same, Stratton said. The highest was “I understand the academic expectations that school has for me” at 3.73. The largest increase was “I set academic goals and track my progress toward those goals.” It went from 3.39 to 3.58.
Stratton said the statement “is really part of the Leader in Me [initiative], helping students to know where they’re at and everything, so for the first year of Leader in Me that was nice to see that that one did increase.”
In the “Engaged Learning” section of the survey, five of the six statements increased. “The work I do at school challenges me to think” was the highest at 3.61. “Students in my class are engaged in learning” was the lowest at 2.91, but it also was tied for the largest increase of 0.08.
“Flexible teaching styles” was the last area of the survey and three statements increased while three decreased. The highest score was “My schoolwork often allows me to work in small groups with other students” at 3.23. The lowest was “My teachers align their lessons to match my personal learning style,” with a score of 2.76.
Overall in the survey, Stratton said there are some good things and also some things that still need work. “Hopefully next year, you will continue to see some progress.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.