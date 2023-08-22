The starting enrollment for the Riverview School District is down slightly from last year’s starting numbers, according to Superintendent Stan Stratton.
Stratton told the Riverview School Board on Thursday that as of last Wednesday, Riverview had an enrollment of 1,100 in kindergarten through 12th grade (and another 38 in pre-kindergarten).
“I think that’s going to change a little bit because after 10 days any no-shows will drop, so I think we will end up somewhere around the 1,090 mark, would be my guess, when it all kind of settles out,” Stratton said. “That’s a little bit more ... I was projecting we would have somewhere between 1,072 and 1,087, we’re a little bit up from that.
“We ended last year in the 1,070s, so we started last year around 1,115. We’re down a little bit from the start last year but not as much as we thought it would be, so that’s kind of encouraging.
Both kindergartens ended up around 50 students. We had to add that teacher at the last minute.”
He also addressed the state no longer using the ACT Aspire to assess students, with the Arkansas Teaching and Learning Assessment System developed for the state as its replacement and being rolled out in the spring for grades 3-10. The ACT Aspire began being used by the state in 2016, but ACT decided in 202 that it would be discontinuing the test. Arkansas chose Cambium Assessment in Washington, D.C., to develop the replacement.
“I don’t know that you could really even say that the [ATLAS] test is comparable from third grade to the 10th grade,” Stratton said. “I don’t know that you could say that you were comparing an apple to an apple. Arkansas was the last state using this test [the ACT Aspire]. Every other state had moved away from it.”
Last summer, state lawmakers agreed to a seven- year, $71.4 million contract with Cambium Assessment.
Beebe School District Communications Director Jessica Prothro told The Daily Citizen that ATLAS “is the umbrella for all the assessments that we’re giving out. There are several assessments underneath that umbrella.”
Prothro said this testing is more like “end-of-course testing-type tests versus the ACT Aspire test.”
State officials have said that some ACT Aspire questions will be included in the spring testing as a way to transition to the new assessment. They have said Cambium Assessment allows the state to select questions that align with state standards, allowing the state to build an Arkansas-specific exam.
“The high school is going to be more into course exams,” Stratton said. “When you take Algebra I, you’re going to take an Algebra I test, and so that’s really a better measure of how our kids are doing, and then third through eighth grade, it’s going to be adaptive within the grade level.
“Not every third-grader is going to get the same test. If they answer a question and they get it right, they are going to get this question but if they answer a question and get it wrong, they’re going to get a different question to really hone in to what does the student really know and can do. So it’s going to be much better, the test is. It will be able to give them a more accurate score.”
Stratton said they will be able to tell if a student is really 3.9 in third grade or if the kid a 3.0. “So you’ll really be able to tell where that child is at.” Stratton said one thing that is talked about is that this new assessment “will be more a measure of the school’s program than that individual student.”
