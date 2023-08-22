The starting enrollment for the Riverview School District is down slightly from last year’s starting numbers, according to Superintendent Stan Stratton.

Stratton told the Riverview School Board on Thursday that as of last Wednesday, Riverview had an enrollment of 1,100 in kindergarten through 12th grade (and another 38 in pre-kindergarten).

