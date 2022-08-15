The Riverview School District will be performing “starter baseline program evaluations” this school year, “so that we don’t just have programs that we really don’t know how they are doing,” according to Superintendent Stan Stratton.
Stratton told the Riverview School Board on Thursday that the program evaluations for the athletic, technology and food service departments, in their first year, will let the district “kind of check up on them.”
“They all have two goals, and then we do what’s called a SWOT, which goes over the strengths, the weaknesses, the opportunities and the threats to the program,” he said.
Concerning goals, Stratton said the athletic program would like to increase participation by 5 percent and all coaches will attend at least one coaching clinic. Some of the strengths for athletics, he said, are the facilities and the number of sports that Riverview has.
“You can also see that the number of sports we have is a weakness because we have so many sports, it’s hard to get enough coaches and also leads to not as many kids participating on each sport,” Stratton said.
The food service program goal, he said, is to operate the food service program efficiently, to break even financially each year and to provide breakfasts and lunches that meet the nutritional guidelines each day. Some of the strengths are that the program is “financially sound. They are utilizing USDA resources.”
“Welcome Home Wednesdays, they are going to change their meal name to that,” Stratton said, adding that it is like a “home-cooked meal” that food services did every Wednesday.
Regarding some of the weaknesses in the food service program, Stratton mentioned the shortage of substitutes and the shortage of applicants for open positions. He said that partly goes back to pay, but the district did raise the pay recently.
The technology program, Stratton said, has a goal of completing work order tickets within a week unless parts are needed. Technology staff attending yearly professional development and a system up time of 99 percent are two more goals Stratton discussed. He said “system up time” is how much time the network is up and running instead of down and unable to be used by the district.
Strengths for the technology department, according to Stratton, are the one-to-one knowledge of the technology staff, the laptops for teachers and the up time is really good.
Some of the weaknesses for technology include damage to some devices and a lack of redundant internet connections.
