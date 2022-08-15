The Riverview School District will be performing “starter baseline program evaluations” this school year, “so that we don’t just have programs that we really don’t know how they are doing,” according to Superintendent Stan Stratton.

Stratton told the Riverview School Board on Thursday that the program evaluations for the athletic, technology and food service departments, in their first year, will let the district “kind of check up on them.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.