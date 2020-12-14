Riverview School District Superintendent Stan Stratton is hoping the district will be able to spend “anywhere from $250,000 to $300,000 a year” over the next three to five years to complete several projects out of the nearly $3.1 million it has in its building fund.
Stratton said if the district puts off some of the projects, they will wind up costing more in the long run.
Two projects will be submitted for state funding, according to Stratton. They are an enclosed breezeway from the junior high to the high school, which is listed as No. 3 on the district’s major project list, and the No. 10 item on the list which is to replace the gym roofs at the Judsonia and Kensett elementary schools.
“We have to submit them by March of 2022, and it is a two-year cycle,” he said at last week’s Riverview School Board meeting. “It would be spring or early summer of 2023 before we would know whether we are funded or not.
“One of the gym roofs in 20 years old and the other one is over 20 years old, so they really need to be replaced. We do need to save money for those; they are both around the $500,000 mark so we are talking about a million dollars for those two roofs if we don’t get any state funding.”
Stratton explained that with state funding, the state pays 75 percent and the district pays 25 percent.
Stratton recommended that Riverview spend $250,000 this year and $250,000 next year on projects. He said at the Judsonia campus, the awnings by the gym where parents pick up their children needs to be replaced, while at Kensett, it’s the awnings on the PE building. At Riverview Junior High and High School, the sidewalks that lead to where the buses pick up need to be repaired.
Bleachers at the Judsonia and Kensett gyms also need replacing, Stratton said. “My understanding is that that they are the original bleachers in both of those gyms so people are pretty much getting splinters when they sit on them. The gym bleachers, you’re probably looking at close to a hundred thousand or more for each one of those.”
Concerning smaller project needs, Stratton said at Judsonia there is a sidewalk that goes to the annex “and whenever it rains there’s just a lot of water that stays right there, so the kids are walking through the water and getting really wet there. There is also a playground in Judsonia that the pea gravel washes out.” He mentioned building a retaining wall.
Additional lighting of parking lots was also discussed, especially for the high school.
By 2023, Stratton said he wants to be at the point where Riverview has enough money to do the roof projects if state funding doesn’t come in. He said with the roofs and the enclosure of the breezeway from the junior high and high school, “both of them will fall under what the state calls Safe, Warm and Dry. It just depends on how much money the state puts aside and how much they put aside for that category.”
Stratton said he, Assistant Superintendent Judy Ballard and their maintenance supervisor would be getting with Nabholz Construction to get estimates on some of the projects. The major projects, Stratton said, will have to go out through the sealed bids process.
In another matter, the School Board accepted the retirement-resignation of Ballard, who has been at Riverview for eight years. She served as interim superintendent last school year before before Stratton was hired for the job and took the position July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.