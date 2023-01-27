An interim principal job at Judsonia Elementary School has turned into a permanent gig for Tracey Massey.
The assistant principal for the Riverview Junior High School was approved this month by the Riverview School Board for the elementary principal position.
“I have been blessed to have the opportunity to be the interim principal for Judsonia over the last two months [after Principal Heather Parrish resigned] and see the dedication of the faculty to this community,” Massey said. “I look forward to joining the team at Judsonia to serve our students to ensure they are receiving the best instruction and empower them to strive for excellence in all that they do.”
Massey told The Daily Citizen that she was born and raised in Newport. Her parents are the late Donald Ray and Margaret Ray. “I am the youngest with two older brothers, Charles Ray and Marshall Ray. I am blessed with two beautiful daughters, Sarah and Caroline.”
Massey graduated from Newport High School in 1985, then graduated from the University of Central Arkansas at Conway in 1989 with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and a minor in Spanish. In 1999, Massey said she graduated from the University of West Georgia with a Bachelor of Science in special education. In 2011, she graduated from Arkansas State University with a master’s in educational leadership and added licensure for special education director in 2012.
“After starting a family, I decided to follow in the footsteps of my mother and enter the field of education in 1996,” Massey said.
Relocating back to Arkansas, Massey said she taught special education at Beebe High School for eight years. She has been in education for 22 years.
“The first four years of my teaching career was at the elementary/middle school level in a self-contained setting/four years in resource and inclusion settings,” she said. “I taught resource math, inclusion English, inclusion algebra and inclusion geometry.
“It was during this time, I felt led to go into administration. I was hired by Riverview School District in July 2012 as the special education director (LEA supervisor). I also served as the pre-K district administrator for three years. Last year, I was hired as the junior high assistant principal.”
