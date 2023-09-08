Building a bench in a couple of weeks gave the Riverview School District’s Future Farmers of America chapter the sole victory it needed to take home the traveling trophy in the White County Fair’s second annual Agriculture Mechanics Competition by a point.
Riverview was one of three school districts in the county to participate in the FFA competition Wednesday afternoon in the rodeo arena at the fairgrounds. The other two were Beebe and White County Central.
Riverview was “high points by one point so they get the traveling trophy also for this year,” White County Fair board President Alan Quattlebaum said. “They also received a check for their FFA chapter.”
Riverview senior Emily Butler said they decided to build the bench, which won first place in the medium wood category, after being asked by the district’s FFA advisor, Eddie Hendrix, to come up with something because it was their project “solely.”
Christian Skinner, a Riverview junior who has been in FFA for three years, said the bench was “all we brought with us.”
“There were four people in our group, one of them dropped the FFA class and the other one is not qualified to be here,” Skinner said, adding on winning the award that “honestly, it’s really great because we were like the only two people hands on really working in there and we had two weeks to finish it because we started on the third day of school; we just jumped in.”
Butler said that she “liked doing it. It’s very interesting being a woman in FFA because there’s always going to be those people that make comments, but I love that I am probably one of the best in my FFA classes and I strive to be the best because everyone expects me not to be.”
Skinner said that she loves “striving in it, being better than most because I’m not expected to so I like to try my very best.”
Now, there will be a wood medium plaque and traveling trophy on display at the school to show for their efforts. Butler and Skinner said there is a special section at the school for the FFA trophy.
Butler said being involved with FFA is “just motivation to do better each and every day to not have to depend on a man to know how to do things. I know it’s not like that, but I’m a woman and men know how to do a whole lot more things than we do, and it’s just like being out here and winning and doing this competition with just one other girl by my side was really great and the fact that we won just means everything because we put a lot of hard work into it.”
Beebe goes metal
The Beebe FFA won first place in small metal, medium metal and large metal and honorable mention overall. It has 300 students from grade eight through 12 participating. In the competition, Beebe entered an octagon fire pit, a fireball and an ATV cattle guard.
Allyson Hanner, who has been involved with FFA for four years and is a senior, said she “had a big part in all these projects.” As did Adam Poindexter, who is a senior and has been in Beebe FFA for four years.
Hanner said they usually begin in mid-January-February getting the fireball cut out and then after all of their Career Development Events contests it takes them almost up to their auction in April to complete.
“The fireball is basically an idea that we saw online and basically it’s like a big fire pit but it is enclosed so at night, it shoots off all these different designs with the fire light and it’s really cool to look at,” Hanner said. “It’s meant for a backyard. We have a lot of people who do have it in their backyards, and know a lot of people who use it. They bought it at our auction [in April].”
She said the octagon fire pits “are a little quicker to make. We just kind of cut them out and weld them together. It usually takes us two to three weeks to build those.
Addison Bryles, a fourth-year FFA student who serves as secretary of the Beebe club, said the fire pit is just like their fireball in the sense that it will go in the backyard and is made for small gatherings. “We also created a small grill plate so that way you can cook stuff on top or obviously use open flame if you take it off.”
Hanner said the FFA worked on the cattle guard “for about a month and a half over the last couple months of school and then these last few days of this week.”
Poindexter said the ATV cattle guard is “built out of 11 24-foot sticks of inch and a half tubing” to keep cows from “going over it. You know if they do, they step in it and they get stuck.” Poindexter said all work on the projects was done at school in their shop. “Everything was cut, welded and bent there.”
Hanner said all of the items from the contest will be on display “in the exhibitor building and people can see them all week for the fair.”
The current advisors for the Beebe FFA are Dusty Baxter, Darren Hawkins and Caleb Payton, and Bryles said, “I think to put is as simply as we can, if we didn’t have them, our world would not go around in FFA. They take us to and from different contests and shows and sales for us to get all the necessary means that we need to be so successful as a chapter.”
Second for WCC
White County’s FFA received second place in the small and medium wood categories for a boot rack and cornhole boards and second in large metal 2nd place award for a deal stand.
White County Central FFA students also talked to The Daily Citizen about their involvement. Alley Kloss, is a member. Addison Hays is the Sentinel and this is her first year in FFA. A Sentinel assists the president in maintaining order and makes everyone feel welcome and keeps the meeting room comfortable and organized. Ethan Geaslin and Landry Miller are also members of the chapter.
Ragan Evans, who has been vice president of the club for four years, said she “worked specifically” on the cornhole boards. “We used complete scrap wood for that so we didn’t buy any wood. The only thing we had to buy was the bolts so that our legs were foldable so that we could travel with them better. We used all paint that we had already. We didn’t have to go buy any more paint and we put it all together and used Scotch tape to make our designs.”
Concerning the deer stand, Landry Miller said some of the material used “was taken from the hog pens from about two years ago here at the fair. We took it, we reused it and built a deer stand out of it.”
Ethan Geaslin said the group’s sponsor, Lucas Anderson, is very important to the FFA students.
Anderson said he has been involved in FFA since he was 14 years old so this makes about 25 years for him to be involved. “I have been at White County Central for six.”
“We try to show them every day and teach them leadership skills, career skills they can take into their future employment,” Anderson said. “We’re all about responsibility, soft skills, showing up on time, punctuality, those types of things.”
Anderson calls the satisfaction level “huge and wonderful. I get to come to work every day and work with so many kids that are interested in what we’re doing so they give 110 percent at all times and that makes it very enjoyable.”
Quattlebaum, who handed out the awards, said, “the board is happy to work with an organization like FFA because they do an outstanding job helping us even before the fair.”
He said those who come to the fair next week should be looking for these projects on display in the Merchant Building.
