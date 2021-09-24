The Riverview School District is planning to bid out four projects this year, including replacing the gym roofs at its elementary schools, that are projected to cost more than $5 million, according to Superintendent Stan Stratton.
“The first one is some HVAC replacements,” Stratton said. “We are going to use ESSR [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief] funds to do that because we will be improving the indoor air quality of our buildings.”
He said a little bit of work at all of the district’s campuses will be done with the HVAC project. Stratton said right now there is $3 million budgeted for the project but the district can go a bit more if it needs to go higher.
John McMorran of Lewis Architects Engineers of Little Rock recently presented information about the projects to the school board.
The second project is some site improvement work at each of the campuses, including taking care of asphalt and drainage issues.
“There is some lighting in the high school parking lots to be added,” Stratton said. “That is going to be paid for by district funds. Right now, we have a budget of about half a million dollars for that.”
He said the third project is “replacement of gym roofs at both Judsonia and Kensett” and the fourth “will be like enclosing the walkway between the junior high and the high school so students wouldn’t have to go outside when they go from the junior high to the high school. It will all be within the building.”
The roof projects three are expected to cost around $1.1 million and connecting the corridor around $450,000 according to the estimate, Stratton said. The district is applying for state partnership funds for both projects.
Stratton said bids for the projects “hopefully will go out in November/December.”
