The Riverview School District choirs, along with two others, will represent Arkansas in the 2022 National Festival of States in New Orleans.
The Riverview School Board approved Thursday night the education and performance request of junior high and high school choir Director Drew Warren for a March 21-24, 2022, spring break trip to New Orleans.
Warren distributed a packet of information to the School Board that included an invitation from the mayor of New Orleans, information for students and parents on payments and a tentative itinerary.
“This is part of Music Celebrations International,” Warren said. “Riverview would be a part of the 2022 National Festival of States, along with two other school districts in Arkansas, Greene County Tech and Jonesboro High School, and we would all form together at this National Festival of States, representing Arkansas.”
The final price for the trip will be determined by the number of students who will be on the coach bus, Warren explained. The prices would range from $892 to $1,073 per student depending on the number of students who sign up for the trip and this would be on a first-come, first-served basis. If 59 were signed up, the last nine of those would be “kicked” from the trip unless they got to the 60 mark where they could take two buses with 30 on each bus.
Per Riverview protocol for hotel stays, there will be one parent/chaperon per every five students. A sibling is allowed to come on the trip.
The trip would be paid for fundraisers and by the families of the individual students. Warren said the price would include all tours (including a tour manager), tickets and performance costs. Everything except for lunch, breakfast and dinner are provided and, “of course, souvenirs.” Tips for the two meals provided are included in the total cost per student. Students will receive a T-shirt, a photo and a video. Three million dollars worth of liability insurance also is included with the trip.
The French Quarter will be a historic area that the students will see, according to Warren. They will also tour the Saint Louis Cathedral, and get to perform there on another day, and take a trip to Mardi Gras World.
Tentatives fundraiser ideas include the possibility of Sonic gift card sales, Warren said. Car washes during the summer and a silent auction during the fall concerts were named by Warren as other fundraising ideas.
Riverview’s choirs were very successful this year, Warren said. “In 3A, we were the only three choirs to receive superior ratings at state this year. Our students are remarkable people, singers and musicians.”
School Board President Robyn Roach asked Warren to explain the insurance and he told him if by some chance a bag is lost, the insurance would cover things of that sort.
School Board member Darren Gordon suggested a banner for fundraising with areas businesses on it. He said he knows that in the past $10,000 has been raised on these type of banners and they could be used with the choir taking pictures with it during their various stops. He said sponsors could spend anywhere from $50 to $1,000 to get their names on the banner. Warren told him he would love to talk to him about that and get more information on it.
Superintendent Stan Stratton recommended that the School Board approve the trip, which it did.
