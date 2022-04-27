The Riverview School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to not renew a well-supported assistant football coach's contract because he does not have a teacher's license and has not been able to score high enough on the Praxis exam to get one.
The coach, Ray Hatfield, had requested an open renewal hearing, which was was attended by about 30 students, along with some parents, backing him. School Board attorney Donn Mixon sat next to Hatfield at a table facing the board members and Superintendent Stan Stratton.
Mixon explained the process for the hearing. He said they would go through documents and present the information backing Stratton's recommendation. Then at the end after Hatfield had the chance to address the board, the board would have a chance to go into executive session. If the board had a question, he said board President Darren Gordon could come out and ask him.
Mixon asked Stratton to read the first paragraph of a letter to Hatfield with the four reasons why his contract as a licensed employee of the Riverview School District was not being recommended for renewal for the 2022-23 school year.
Stratton said Hatfield signed his contract for the 2021-22 school year which stated that "future contracts are contingent upon you providing documentation no later that March 1, 2022, that you have passed the Praxis exam and have obtained a physical education license to teach."
"Two, March 1, 2022, has passed, you have not passed the Praxis exam and you have not obtained a physical education license to teach.
'Three, you failed to meet the requirements set forth for you to have a future contract with the Riverview School District.
"Four, the district needs a physical education teacher for the 2022-2023 school year who is licensed to teach physical education."
Mixon told the board those are the four reasons on which they needed to base their decision, voting true or false on each of the four points that Stratton mentioned. After that vote would need to be one on whether to uphold the superintendent's recommendation or reject that recommendation.
District's reasons
Stratton told Mixon that Hatfield has been operating on an emergency certificate for the second year, which he said is the last year the district would be able to get that from the state. Mixon asked if Hatfield couldn't pass the Praxis exam could he get a third year, and Stratton told him no. "The emergency is only issued for one year and the school district can ask for a second year, and that's what we did for this year."
Mixon asked Stratton if Hatfield was told when he signed his last contract that he had a time limit to get his license. Stratton said he was and then Stratton said he followed up with an email and it was also on the contract. The email Stratton sent was in April 2021.
Mixon said he met with Hatfield again Feb. 28 since March 1 was the deadline. Stratton said Hatfield shared with him then that he had not passed the Praxis and does not have a teaching license for next year.
Stratton said Dena Rooks from the Wilburn D. Mills Cooperative helped "Mr. Hatfield study for the Praxis exam" by providing tutoring services. He said there is also an online tutoring system to which Hatfield had acces. Mixon asked if this information was available to Hatfield a year ago, and Stratton said he was given the information then as well.
Mixon asked when Hatfield first accessed this system, and Stratton said Jan. 19. Hatfield, according to Stratton, was hired by the district in July 2020, originally under the APPEL (Arkansas Professional Pathway to Educator Licensure) program. However, he had to score high enough on the Praxis to stay in the APPEL program and Stratton said Hatfield did not, so that's when the district got the emergency teaching certificate for him.
On Feb. 7, Riverview High School Principal Stuart Hill sent an email to Stratton and Assistant Superintendent Susan Blockburger asking about the status of Hatfield obtaining a teacher's license. Stratton said Blockburger followed up with Hatfield and he informed her he did not pass the Praxis.
Feb. 17 was the last time Hatfield accessed tutoring, Stratton told Mixon, meaning, Mixon said, that the only two times were within a month of each other.
Without the Praxis, which Mixon referred to as "only a starting point" to getting a teacher's license, he asked Stratton his restrictions for using Hatfield.
"We cannot employ him next year and have him as a teacher," Stratton said. "We would not meet accreditation standards, so we would be flagged by the state and they would come back to us and give us only 30 days to correct that issue, which him not having a license, there's not a way to correct that."
Stratton said if a teacher doesn't have a license in 31 days, the district has to send a letter home to every parent and they have a right to pull their student from that class.
Mixon clarified with Stratton that coaching is not a licensing standalone position and Stratton said that the coach is a teacher also. Mixon then said if the school wanted to keep him as a coach they would not be able to keep him as a teacher. which Stratton also said was correct.
Hatfield's response
Hatfield said he has spoken with his teachers in the APPEL program and wasn't aware that he was not in it because he said he was still in it. He said they actually told him he could get a third year. He said he spoke to his teacher now in this program and another teacher did not tell him he wasn't in the APPEL program with a low Praxis. He said he was also told he could get a provisional teaching license. Hatfield said there was a third program he was being talked about also.
Hatfield said help he got from Rook, "the study.com thing," ended in February and from there he said he paid to get on the "practice Praxis" to try to get to stay. Hatfield said he wasn't trying to talk down the study.com thing but a lot of the questions were super easy and the test is totally different.
Hatfield said he recorded himself and played it back, sounding out the questions. He said if he had other opportunities, why couldn't he be helped.
Stratton said he was told before his score was not high enough, he was not still in the APPEL program and that is why the state told the district had to get the emergency certificate.
Hatfield said the Praxis is about 130 questions and you can take it once a month. He said he took it nine times. Hatfield said he has his degree in kinesiology, but learning about sports he never played was a challenge.
Board member Keith Baker asked Hatfield if he ever sought help from other teachers or administrators. "No sir, I didn't," he said. "I reached out to people outside the school." He said one of those friends was a principal in the Jonesboro area. Other than Rook, he said that was pretty much all he reached out to because he didn't know who else to ask for help.
When asked by board member Robyn Roach if he ever asked Stratton for assistance, he said "No sir." He was also asked if he asked Hill for help and he said he didn't want to bother Hill because he knew he was busy.
After the executive session, Gordon said he wanted to address Hatfield to say "your character is not in question in any of this that from everything that we have heard personally, from my children who have had interactions with you, you are a very upstanding man and have made a great impact and I think by the people that are here, the kids that are here, that is something that you should hold dear."
Gordon said he thinks Hatfield has a long career ahead of him and will be an amazing coach. He said the other board members would say the same.
"Again, Mr. Hatfield, this is not anything to do with your lack of ability," Gordon said. "If it were under our power, we wish that you could pass the test, and I truly believe that from my heart. We wish you nothing but the greatest and success."
The board voted 7-0 not to renew his contract.
"The only way to go is up," Hatfield told The Daily Citizen after the meeting. "It's all good."
