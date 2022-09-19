The Riverview School District’s 10th grade rated the highest in three categories and was tied for the highest in a fourth in a peer group comparison that included 10 schools and eight grades last school year, according to Superintendent Stan Stratton.
Stratton called the 10th grade “the highlight” of the comparison during his report to the public Thursday night. The group was the highest for English, science and English language arts and tied for the honor in reading.
Assistant Superintendent Susan Blockburger said the peer group comparison included Riverview, Bald Knob, Wynne, Riverside, Rivercrest, Maynard, Marion, Manila, Lawrence County, Jacksonville-North Pulaski, Hoxie, Hazen, ESTEM, Des Arc and Augusta.
“The ELA score is a combination of the reading, English, grammar and writing,” Blockburger said. “They are assessed in all three areas.”
“They did really well. That 10th grade group was a strong group,” she said.
She said the students will test again in the spring, around the first week of May. “It’s the ACT-Aspire and this will be the last year the state is giving that test. They are switching to a new test. We are one of the only states that uses ACT-Aspire, so we will just be switching to a new test. We don’t have a name for it yet. We know they will be using this same testing company that does what’s our ELPA testing for our English language learners.”
Overall, Stratton said that four grades were “above the average” in English. “In math, three grades are above average. In science, three grades are above the average. In reading, three grades are above the average. In ELA, two grades are above the average. And in STEM, one grade is above the average.”
Although “there was improvement in some areas,” Stratton said, “scores are still not where we want them.”
He said the goal is to increase student achievement in literacy and math to 40 percent ready or exceeding by June 2024. In 2019, literacy was at 35.47 percent and math was at 34.27 percent. In 2021, literacy was at 26.85 percent and math was at 20.26 percent.
A second item under student achievement was “reducing the percentage of students in need of support in reading by 5 percent each year.
Also by June 2024, Stratton said, the district to implement a social/emotional learning program – a program called “Leader In Me” is being implemented this school year – and a college and career program districtwide. Stratton said college and career program was inactive last year but will be restarted this year,
Another goal, he said, is for the staff response to be 3.0 higher on the survey statement regarding the recognition of employees throughout the district. In 2021, the response was 2.51.
He said the district also will develop and implement written processes for selected district procedures to become a more efficient and effective district. Also by June 2024, the district wants to have an annual program evaluation process in place and implemented and the parent survey results to show a decrease in dissatisfaction within the area of communication by 5 percent each year. It is currently at 67 percent.
Concerning operating funds, Stratton said revenue is at $11,249,177.82 and expenses are at $10,967,303.58. The ending operations fund balance was $1,896,774.66. The unrestricted operations fund reserve is at $1,750,000. He said that $390,013.66 was transferred to the building fund.
There are no ESSER I (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds remaining, he said, but ESSER II funds sit at $83,060.34. No ESSER II Support Funds are left, though. American Rescue Plan Act money is at $2,675,617.76.
Current enrollment, Stratton said, is at 1,116, down from 1,152 last Oct. 1. The certified staff retention rate, including all certified staff that left, is 85.1 percent. Certified staff retention rate, excluding retirees, is 87.6 percent.
