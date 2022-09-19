The Riverview School District’s 10th grade rated the highest in three categories and was tied for the highest in a fourth in a peer group comparison that included 10 schools and eight grades last school year, according to Superintendent Stan Stratton.

Stratton called the 10th grade “the highlight” of the comparison during his report to the public Thursday night. The group was the highest for English, science and English language arts and tied for the honor in reading.

