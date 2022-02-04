Lynn Hatcher, who had planned on starting his retirement from his job as Parks and Recreation director for the city of Beebe, has died after an extended battle with COVID-19, according to Mayor Mike Robertson.
Hatcher, 72, had served as the city’s parks director for the last 10 years. He died Wednesday night at Saline (Co.) Memorial Hospital.
“I met Lynn back through the Arkansas Baseball Clinic. He owned and operated that for over 20 years, probably 25 years,” Robertson said. “He had a huge following in his baseball where he professionally taught pitching, batting, catching, everything, all of it, and he was a professional. I met him through there with my son, Sean. Sean and Lynn became very good friends. From the age of 13 to Lynn’s coaching, Sean played American Legion.”
After Hatcher retired from his baseball clinic, Robertson said he started some other ventures.
“I called him one night and said, ‘Hey, I need some help and I want to know if you can help us out for a little bit,’” Robertson said. :He thought about it and called me back and said, ‘I think I will help you out, I know you’re in a bind and the kids want to play ball.’”
Robertson said Hatcher ran the program for the whole season and he asked Hatcher if he would consider staying on. “That was 10 years ago and he stayed on.”
Hatcher announced his plans to retire last October. The Beebe City Council hired Justin Thomas last month to replace him, but Hatcher was supposed to remain with the city until May, working with Thomas as he settles into his new job. Robertson announced at the special meeting where Thomas was hired that Hatcher was not present because he was in the hospital with COVID-19.
Robertson said when Hatcher began to work for Beebe, it was a big improvement for the city.
“He gave a lot to the city unselfishly, he did lots and lots of work for the city and saved the city thousands of dollars with no extra compensation,” the mayor said. “He brought equipment from his farm and worked on the field with his with no extra compensation.
“Lynn never complained or asked for anything at all. He had one and sometimes two people to help him. He operated the parks for years through using White County and Lonoke Country inmates and worked the fields and construction with them. Lynn had a background in construction. He was a very talented man.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.