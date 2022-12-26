White County Judge Michael Lincoln’s wife, Shelley, said retirement is “going to be an adjustment” for her husband, who will complete his seventh (and final) term in office this week.

“He is used to being around a lot of people and he’s just going to have me, but it is good,” Shelley Lincoln said at a retirement reception held for her husband last week at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office. “I am very thankful for where he has been and I may get emotional. I am just thankful for the opportunity.”

