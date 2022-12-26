White County Judge Michael Lincoln’s wife, Shelley, said retirement is “going to be an adjustment” for her husband, who will complete his seventh (and final) term in office this week.
“He is used to being around a lot of people and he’s just going to have me, but it is good,” Shelley Lincoln said at a retirement reception held for her husband last week at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office. “I am very thankful for where he has been and I may get emotional. I am just thankful for the opportunity.”
Lincoln’s son, Nathan, the District 11 justice of the peace, said that when his father “got elected for the first time [in 2006], we were all at that house – we meaning mom, all the kids, my siblings; I have four sisters and a brother. Dad was at the table and he said, ‘Well, I guess now you can all call me Judge and we all said, ‘No, we’re not going to do that’ ... at the dinner table. I have tried my best in this setting [of the White County Quorum Court] to not call him Dad.”
Asked if he ever wants to follow in his dad’s footsteps and be elected White County judge, Lincoln said, “Well, yeah, I have pondered it. It’s not the right season of life for me right now is why I didn’t run that last time [this year’s elections]. I have tried my best to address him as judge in this arena but I refuse at home.”
Many of Lincoln’s grandchildren also offered their thoughts on his retirement. Shelley Lincoln said they have 21 grandchildren, including five in Colorado. “The oldest is 22 and the youngest is 4 months.:
Malachi Lincoln, who is a student at Ahlf Junior High School, said having a grandfather who is a county judge has been “pretty cool.”
“I got to go to the courthouse a lot. I remember going up there a lot when I was younger,” Malachi said. “It has always been real cool for him to be the judge.”
Matyson Lincoln, who is in her 20s, said she is “excited to see what he does with all of his free time because he has been doing this for so long. He loves gardening and maybe he’ll get a dog. He has been wanting a dog.” Matyson said she is willing to help him pick one out.
Matylyn Lincoln, a senior at Searcy High School, called his retirement “a pretty special day. I’m excited to see him have a lot of free time.
Lincoln’s grandson, Michael, who said he will graduate in 2025 from Searcy High School, recalled going into the courtroom and watching his grandfather a couple of times “during meetings and stuff like that.”
“It will be nice to see him more,” Michale said. “We like to watch football together a lot. He will be around a lot more.” He said they are both University of Alabama fans. Judge Lincoln came to Harding University from Mobile Ala.
Paul Lincoln, who goes to Liberty Christian, said it will be fun to see his grandfather more and talk to him more.
Lincoln’s daughter-in-law Kacie, Nathan’s wife, added, “He did a great job and I’m excited for him to kick his heels up for a little bit.”
Other farewells
Lincoln’s family weren’t the only ones to talk about the retiring judge at the gathering. White County Sheriff Phillip Miller was eager to tell his Lincoln story.
“The story that he [Lincoln] normally tells is that he became my principal in second grade at Judsonia Elementary, so as far as we know probably in the entire United States, we’re the only currently elected county judge and currently elected sheriff that the judge paddled the sheriff, and look how well I turned out,” Miller said with a smile.
That was Lincoln’s first administrative role, and he served in the position for 13 years. Before that, he was a teacher in the Riverview School District for four years after receiving his bachelor’s degree in education. He had been serving as executive director of Camp Wyldewood for 10 years when he was elected county judge.
White County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Craig Hannah said that in that role, “Judge Lincoln has been very good for the courts.”
“Anytime we needed something, he was there to help us. And I’m sure [Judge-elect] Lisa [Brown] will do the same. She does a very good job, too,” Hannah said. “He has been a very good friend of the court. We try not to ask for too much but when we did, he talked to us about it and he understood what we were asking and he always worked with us.”
White County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Brock agreed, saying, “Anything I have ever asked for in court, he has always given.”
District 10 Justice of the Peace Bobby Quattlebaum, who was reelected to another two-year term this year, said that he’s “enjoyed these 16 years serving with him. I have enjoyed working with the judge. I wish him and his wife the best of luck in their retirement.”
Rose Bud Mayor Shawn Gorham spoke about his city’s “best memory” of Lincoln. He said that it was “just being available over the years, whether it be the school district, calling on behalf of the school district or the city, the library or whatever it might be.”
“Judge Lincoln was never too busy to take a phone call,” Gorham said. “He was always readily available and he always got right on the issue. Whether it was gravel or whatever it was, he was always available and he always took care of the small towns like Rose Bid just like he did the big ones. That’s what we appreciate more than anything.”
Abby Stone, her husband, Michael, and their children came from North Little Rock to attend Lincoln’s reception. She said she knows Lincoln from Camp Wyldewood. “He married my husband and I in May of 2000 and we have just been very close to them. They [the Lincoln family] are like family to us.”
Final meeting
An hour after the retirement reception, it was time for Lincoln to start his last Quorum Court meeting in the same room where the reception was held.
State Rep. Cameron Cooper, who represents the 44th District, said he served with Lincoln on the Quorum Court for 12 years. “I was elected in 2006 so I was here for his first Quorum Court meeting as a JP and am honored to be here in the audience for his last Quorum Court meeting. He has a great family. I enjoyed serving with him and I’m his state rep., so I know he’s going to keep in touch with me.”
At the meeting, Brown, who served as Lincoln’s administrative assistant, asked Lincoln to come down from his place to stand next to her. “We have been together for 16 years, me and you, that long or longer, and what do you say about Judge Lincoln? I could sit up her all day.”
“One of the words he liked for me to use was ‘brilliant,’” she said, drawing laughter from the crowd. “He reminds me of that about twice a week, but I do want to say in all seriousness, your vision, your leadership and your passion is immeasurable. White County is better today because of your service. The old saying, ‘leave it better than you found it,’ well, we are in part of that. Your legacy will be here forever and we appreciate it”
Later during the meeting, Lincoln passed the gavel to Brown, saying, “You’re going to need it because you’re going to conduct your first meeting quickly. I am very proud because you are brilliant and the reason that I’m brilliant is that you have guided me my 16 years. And I am so thankful that you’re going to be able to carry on with your visions and your ideas and your work with this court to keep what I do say improved White County. You know you’ve got got several on the plate issues right out of the gate.”
Lincoln said a couple of those were the consolidation of the 911 system since the state 911 has ruled that White County can have only on public safety answering point and having a new coroner. (Matt Smith is taking over for David Powell, who is also retiring.)
“You are prepared to navigate them through this process,” Lincoln told Brown, “and I am very, very thankful to hand that gavel to you and to give you a pin that I have worn for several years. Thank you very much.”
Brown said she will “enjoy continuing to work with the all of the justices on the court.”
Lincoln also thanked his other assistants, Holly Pulley and Heather Bryant. He had his wife stand and said she is the reason he has been elected every time, saying people commented all the time that they voted for her.
“I often said she is the one person who could beat me, but I don’t think she would ever run against me,” he said. If she ever decided to run against me for county judge, she would beat me like a yard dog.”
At the Arkansas County Judges Association, Lincoln said his wife blesses people on a daily basis, and the influence she has had across the state is “remarkable.”
Lincoln acknowledged his son, Nathan, and said he was the other person who could beat him if he ran for county judge but he is thankful he didn’t. “I really want to acknowledge Justice Lincoln because I don’t know of another father-son county judge-JP duo in the state. There may be, but I don’t know of one. I am very proud of Justice Lincoln and the service he has done.”
Lincoln also thanked Cooper “for the job you continue to do representing White County” and thanked other county elected officials: Assessor Gail Snyder, Miller, Tax Collector Beth Dorton, Circuit Clerk Tami King, Treasurer Janet Hibbitts and Clerk Carla Barnett.
