K-9 Officer Crank is enjoying his retirement, according to his handler Officer Blake Rogers, but he "100 percent" misses his job with the Beebe Police Department.
"He is enjoying all of the belly rubs, all the tennis balls, all the treats he eats when he wants them, but I can tell you, he misses the work,” Rogers said.
Crank was honored last week by Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson and the City Council and then with his “final call” over the police radio by dispatch and Police Chief Wayne Ballew last Wednesday night.
He is spending his retirement with the family of Rogers, his handler for nearly five years.
“I got him in November of 2018," Rogers said. "He was originally a Beebe dog. He belonged to the Beebe Police Department. He was bought by donations from citizens of Beebe. The handler that originally had him, [Josh Middleton], went to the White County Sheriff’s Office.”
On average, K-9s usually retire anywhere from 8 to 9 years old, he said. Crank is 9 years old, according to Rogers. “They can retire for any number of reasons but normally it’s because of age.”
The name for Crank, a Belgian Malinois, refers to the slang term for methamphetamine, "unfortunately," Rogers said. His actual name is German, but Crank is just easier to say, according to Rogers.
It also may be somewhat appropriate because of his record in drug enforcement. Rogers and Crank began their service together Feb. 1, 2019, after their training and worked as team until Crank's retirement (which was officially Thursday). During that time, Crank was utilized 168 times and detected drugs 145. He made 11 total apprehensions, nine of which were no-bite.
Seizures by the team during its time working together included 605.79 grams of ice meth (street value $60,040), 13.17 grams of marijuana wax ($658.50), 758.99 grams of marijuana ($7,588.60), 21.38 grams of powder cocaine ($1,710.40), 0.48 grams of crack cocaine ($38.40), 3.80 grams of heroin ($570), 130 Ecstasy pills ($1,300), 103 pharmaceuticals ($1,030) and 174.63 miscellaneous narcotics ($1,386.30) for a total street value of $74,322.20.
Crank and Rogers also seized $5,973 in cash, $63,024 in other property and 16 guns. And their efforts over 8,402 hours worked included 563 citations being issued, 941 warnings, 73 felony drug arrests, 73 arrests for other felonies, 56 misdemeanor drug arrests, 189 arrests for other misdemeanors, 33 DWI alcohol arrests and 23 DWI drug arrests, according to statistics provided by Rogers.
Rogers recalled one time in August 2020 when he and Crank were "dispatched or called by the Searcy Police Department ... for an officer-involved shooting and we actually got to track down the gentleman for Searcy.”
He said he believes his time working with Crank made him a better officer. "It helped me grow as an officer and I was able to get a better understanding of partnership.”
The 2005 graduate of Beebe High School whose mother, Carol, was a grade school teacher for the school district said he will be on street patrol now. Beebe's new K-9 officer, Odin, will be handled by Officer Brice Burns while Crank spends his retirement days getting those belly rubs.
