It has been a little over a month since Capt. Mike Stout, a 1992 graduate of Searcy High School, retired from the Searcy Fire Department after almost 28 years of service.
At the retirement party for his former co-worker Battalion Chief Ryland Lauen on Friday afternoon, Stout looked back on his own years of service and told The Daily Citizen, “It has been the best job in the world.”
“I always wanted to be a firefighter, but when I was younger I didn’t know how to go about doing it,” Stout said, “and then I had a buddy of mine, he got on and kind of told me what I needed to do, who I needed to talk to and how the application process worked.”
Looking back on the rewarding aspects of his career, Stout said he enjoyed helping the young firefighters and he said he and another firefighter “basically took our SORT [Special Operation Response Team] out of the box. We kind of started it, got our equipment up and going. We did the swift water rescue, high angle rescue, structural class and that type of stuff.”
As far as advice for someone who wants to be a firefighter, Stout saiid “the salary is not the greatest when you start out. Of course, you’ve got to work your way up, but in the end though, it’s very rewarding. You get to help people and you get to help your community, especially if you live here. People say, ‘You just play cards and watch TV,’ but that’s not the case. I wish it was, but it isn’t.”
While Stout said his career was fun, he said there also were hard times. “There’s a lot of stuff that I have seen that I wish I could forget. You can’t. It kind of gets etched in your head.”
Now, Stout said, he is working for his sister-in-law’s company in Cabot. “They own Consolidated Admin Services in Cabot. I’m the facilities manager for that property and two others.”
Stouts said he also fishes and hunts and likes to go to the beach. He mentioned liking go to Mexico.
Stout’s wife of 19 years died in January 2021. His son, Carson, completed Arkansas Elite Welding Academy in March and is looking to be a pipeline welder or a factory welder, while said his daughter, Annabelle, works at Chick-Fil-A and his stepson, Austin Hargrove, works for the White County Sheriff’s Office as a K-9 officer.
