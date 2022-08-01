Retired Searcy Fire Capt. Mike Stout

It has been a little over a month since Capt. Mike Stout, a 1992 graduate of Searcy High School, retired from the Searcy Fire Department after almost 28 years of service.

At the retirement party for his former co-worker Battalion Chief Ryland Lauen on Friday afternoon, Stout looked back on his own years of service and told The Daily Citizen, “It has been the best job in the world.”

