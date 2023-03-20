A retired Rose Bud teacher who began teaching in 1937, the same year she graduated high school, was honored Monday on her 104th birthday as both the city of Searcy and White County issued proclamations declaring it Naomi May Day.

A birthday gathering was held at The Crossing at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation for May, who said she started out teaching elementary school for $55 per month after attending teacher’s college for six months in Conway.

