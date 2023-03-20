A retired Rose Bud teacher who began teaching in 1937, the same year she graduated high school, was honored Monday on her 104th birthday as both the city of Searcy and White County issued proclamations declaring it Naomi May Day.
A birthday gathering was held at The Crossing at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation for May, who said she started out teaching elementary school for $55 per month after attending teacher’s college for six months in Conway.
Justice of the Peace Bobby Quattlebaum said he had May as his fourth-grade teacher. “Everybody that knows her appreciates what she did all of those years. She is a very nice lady. Her son and I went all the way through school together.”
Quattlebaum said he recognized six or eight classmates from pictures from her party, and his graduating class of 44 had been the largest for Rose Bud since around World War II.
White County Judge Lisa Brown and Councilman David Morris, who was representing Mayor Mat Faulkner, read the proclamations concerning May.
Brown said it was a honor to be with her on her special day. “We have proclaimed in White County that today, March 20, 2023, is 'Ms. Naomi May Appreciation Day.' I call on all citizens of White County to celebrate you and your achievements. You are such an inspiration to all of us.”
Brown dedicated a plaque to May and said it was for her to keep and wished her “a very happy birthday.”
Morris gave May a hug and said he was representing Faulkner who was not able to attend. “I have known her about as long as I have known about anybody in White County, Ark.,” Morris said, adding that he had rode horses with May and her family for years and years and has also attended horse shows with her.
“I knew her husband. John Robert May. very well when he served as the mayor of the city of Rose Bud, part of the time that I served as the White County judge,” Morris said, adding that he believed that May’s husband served as mayor for 16 years and was elected while serving in Vietnam.
May and her husband were married in 1938. Their two children, Kenneth May and Nancy Fomby, were both present for her party.
The city’s proclamation read by Morris said that she was born in Jasper, Texas, on March 20, 1919, and moved to Rose Bud six months later and never left. When May graduated from Rose Bud High School in 1937, she was valedictorian of her class. Although she began teaching at the elementary school that year, May went on to earn her master's degree in education from Harding University with certifications in science and as a librarian.
In the city’s proclamation, Morris said May officially retired from teaching in 1981 but continued to work as a substitute teacher. May continued to volunteer in the Rose Bud schools until she was 92.
Morris said the city was proclaiming March 20, 2023, as "Ms. Naomi Maddox May Day" and asking residents to remember her many accomplishments and service as an educator. “May her family continue to weave the threads of life into future generations,” Morris said “I look forward to coming back to the 114th birthday party.”
May responded, “We will see about that.”
May said the secret to making it to 104 is “living in Arkansas with all these wonderful people.” She thanked all those in attendance for attending the gathering, many of whom were retired teachers.
