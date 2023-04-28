In response to a recent push for White County to switch to using paper ballots for its elections, White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen was asked to detail how the county’s electronic voting system works ahead of the May 9 school board election.
“In early 2016, White County purchased 172 Express Vote machines, 40 DS200 scanners and 68 tablets with secure MiFi for each of 32 vote center polling locations,” Allen said. “We currently have 96 precincts and 192 precinct parts.”
“When voting, the voter gets their blank ballot with the precinct barcode on it and inserts it into the Express Vote machine, makes their selection on the touch screen and then reviews their selections on the machine before printing.”
The voting machine prints out a paper ballot that allows the voter to “look at their paper ballot and review their selections made. If everything is correct, they place it into the DS200 scanner and they have voted. If not correct, then the voter should get a poll worker to help them by spoiling the incorrect ballot and issuing a new ballot. All this is done before inserting a ballot into the DS200.”
Allen said one of the questions asked by voters is whether the barcode on the paper ballot has their personal information on it. “Barcodes have no personal information on them. They only have the precinct barcode for the correct precinct ballot for the voter depending on where they live.”
When asked how the commission confirms that the voter selections on the ballots fed into the DS200 are the same as the votes that are counted, Allen said that is confirmed by three things: “results tape, USB memory stick and the audit by hand count.”
Before an election, the commission also conducts logic and accuracy testing on the voting system. Allen said this is done no earlier than seven days before an election and is open to the public to observe.
On election night when the polls close at the vote center, “all polling site captains close their DS200 scanners and remove the USB stick,” Allen said, “They then print the result tapes, leaving one posted on the door for the public to review. They bring the locked and sealed ballot boxes to the White County [Cooperative] Extension [Service] Office for result tabulation.”
When the workers arrive at the extension office, they first go to the receiving station for check-in, Allen said. “Then they will go to the voter station that will match the number of voters to the number on the paper results tape. Then the election coordinator will verify that the number of results tapes match the number on the USB stick’s results.
“When all the polling locations have submitted their results, the unofficial election results can be released. Finally, the results are uploaded to the Election Night Reporting (ENR) which goes directly to the secretary of state.”
