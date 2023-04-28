In response to a recent push for White County to switch to using paper ballots for its elections, White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen was asked to detail how the county’s electronic voting system works ahead of the May 9 school board election.

“In early 2016, White County purchased 172 Express Vote machines, 40 DS200 scanners and 68 tablets with secure MiFi for each of 32 vote center polling locations,” Allen said. “We currently have 96 precincts and 192 precinct parts.”

