More than 52 percent of the registered voters in White County turned out for the Nov. 8 general election, according to county election officials.
White County Election Coordinator Tara McKnight told The Daily Citizen on Friday afternoon that 23,300 voters (52.6 percent) participated in the election.
The election results were certified at 1 p.m. Friday.
White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen, who is going on six years in his role, said, “I thought the turnout was very good. The people really voiced their opinions by voting, and that’s the whole idea of voting, you get to state your opinions on who you would like to have elected. I believe White County voters did voice their opinion.”
This was the first general election for White County to use voting centers, which allows voters to use any polling site in the county, and Allen felt that “everything worked out real good.”
“We have 32 voting centers and everything went very well,” he said. “We didn’t have an issue with any of them. Everything worked out real good.”
Voters in Searcy and Kensett will return to the polls Dec. 6 to decide mayoral races in runoffs. Searcy voters are picking between incumbent Kyle Osborne and challenger Mat Faulkner. Kensett voters will select either incumbent Allen Edge or challenger Max McDonald.
