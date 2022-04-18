The results of a visionary workshop held in October show that the Searcy community wants a community center with potential for an outdoor aquatics center and improvements to Riverside Park and the Searcy Sports Complex, according to David Roberts, an urban planner for Crafton Tull.
Representing the design firm with offices in Arkansas and Oklahoma, Roberts spoke to the Searcy City Council last Tuesday about data from the workshop held at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Councilman Don Raney wanted to know where the responsive data came from and how the workshop came about. Roberts said the data came from results Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons gave the firm from a survey with 311 respondents. The workshop came from “conversations initially with the mayor and [Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion] Commissioner [Chris] Howell to talk about what they might want to happen here.”
“I was told that there was a group already put together that could function like a working group,” he said, “and so we talked about what we were able to provide in this report and how that process would work, entered into the contract with you all – if you remember back during COVID when we were back in the temporary [meeting] location [at the Carmichael Community Center]. And then we did a lot of data research first, which is what you see in the front of this document.”
At the workshop, Roberts said most of the working group as well as some others were there, including Parsons. He said it was a “cross section of some of your town.”
When Raney asked what was being recommended “in a nutshell,” Roberts said what the company wanted to do was gather this information first and see how the assets were ranked, trying to figure out “how do you want to improve your town, if that’s the goal?”
One thing that Roberts said was heard was “connectivity,” not only to downtown and to Harding University but also to the parks. A community center and maybe an outdoor aquatics facilities were mentioned by Roberts as some of the things that rose to the top.
Roberts also spoke about what Crafton Tull does in a three-state region, saying it has a biking and pedestrian master plan that shows how to make connections. He said with the community’s input, priorities can be set to get costs, calling it “a playbook for 20 years.”
Roberts also talked about infrastructure and said the firm heard a lot about flooding issues and drainage problems.
Raney referenced the city’s existing bike trails and asked about ideas for those. Roberts talked about doing an active transportation study, which would show how many vehicles traveled on the roads, the width of the road, who owned it and what could be done with the road.
Raney also asked if plans would include installation of sidewalks. Roberts said it would include the pedestrian side of the bike area, but Crafton Tull doesn’t do construction documents.
“The goal is always to have all ages, all abilities,” Roberts said. “Let’s say you have an 8-year-old grandson and I have an 80-year-old mom, we want to make sure whatever we are providing for transportation is good for everybody, so a lot of times it’s less bike lanes and more side paths and trails. So you have some trails in town but they are not all going to everywhere you want to go, so this will look at the entire city with a 20-year road map on how to get all that connected.”
Roberts mentioned the need for a large active transportation study, connectivity plan and the infrastructure study.
“If in the future, say two years from now, you all say you want to do a bond election to make some big improvements to those three things – the community center, Riverside Park, the sports complex‚ how would you afford this?” he said. “If you wanted to do a bond, that’s one way to do it.”
He said the proposal isn’t a design for all of those things, but a feasibility study which would include graphics, cost estimates, “so you know what to ask for your bond and you have those graphics to support your bond election.”
Roberts said Crafton Tull just got done doing all of this in Conway. “They wanted an aquatics center, an indoor/outdoor rec center, aquatics. We just helped them get the bond passed with the feasibility study graphics.”
He said through that, the city had the public’s confidence and they voted on it. Roberts said interactive voting was held with multiple sessions on what Conway residents wanted in this project. He said Crafton Tull produced 3D graphics to use to promote it. “It passed very strongly.”
Howell told Roberts one thing he wanted people to hear is that they involved the community as far as getting feedback for the projects. Roberts said his company does this on all of its projects. He mentioned surveys and public meetings, saying Crafton Tull will conduct them.
Roberts said the idea is to find out what the community wants, not what the company wants. He said the surveys are telling Crafton Tull what they want and a cost estimate could be obtained.
“You have to know what your community wants or it’s going to be hard for you to justify spending that kind of money, so it’s our job to get that information out of the community,” Roberts said.
