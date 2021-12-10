Restored bicycles line the back of Clint Roe’s residence in Beebe, waiting to be given away for Christmas to area kids.
Roe, who has lived in Beebe for five years, renovates the junked bicycles in order to help families who can’t afford to buy them for their children. He said he started doing it about 15 years ago when he was collecting toys to give to children. When he moved back home to North Little Rock, he started collecting bicycles.
“I pick up junk and stuff all the time for people and they always have bicycles laying around and stuff, so I decided to use the bicycles instead of the toys and it’s been going real well,” Roe said. “So far, we’ve helped 23 families with bicycles [this year] and I’ve got another 20 to 30 to go.”
He said his efforts to fix up the bicycles and give them to others have grown over the years. “We almost doubled last year. I collect bicycles all year.”
To find those who need bikes, Roe said he uses social media while “some people know I do it and they call me.”
“I’m helping Sheep Dog Impact Assistance for a disabled veteran and his 8-year-old and I found two matching bikes, one for Dad and one for the kid, so we will give those away closer to Christmas,” he said, “and I think next Saturday, if I have any bikes left, I’m going to go to a parking lot across from Waffle House [in Beebe] and give the rest away.”
As to how he finds the parts for the broken bicycles that he fixes, Roe said “we use some of the other bicycles that are not fix-upable for parts and I just fund it myself, tubes and grips and stuff. I had a couple of guys that helped me Wednesday with cleaning bikes and refurbishing them and everything.”
The bicycles Roe said he picks up are “rusted and everything else and we do our best to clean them up.”
“Helping others is a way of life and it’s just something I have always done,” he said. “When I was collecting toys in Palm Beach, Fla., I had the NFL behind me and some of the other people who were involved with the NFL donated. I had a restaurant who let us do Santa Claus Bartender Night and we were collecting money for that one.”
Roe said he also likes going to places that have been hit by disasters with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance in order to try to help. “We just got back from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. We went down there and there were about 100 of us who volunteered. We passed out 18,000 pounds of supplies. We cut like 190 trees off of houses and tarped houses and things like that.
“Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is not involved with my bicycles, but I do a lot of stuff with them,” he said. “They have chapters all over the United States and I am a member of the chapter here in central Arkansas.”
As far as his bike efforts go, anyone who wants one or would like to help out with donations can call him at (501) 858-8333. “Sometimes I put a post on Facebook that I need volunteers and I get a great response from Beebe. Beebe has been a wonderful asset, the people are just so giving and wonderful.”
In addition to giving away the bicycles, Roe said he also has given away about 12 to 13 artificial Christmas trees and decorations this year. “They are Christmas trees that people are getting rid of because they bought a new Christmas tree, so they call me and I go pick it up and find somebody that needs one and give them the tree and the decorations and lights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.