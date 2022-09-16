Work on restoring the Beebe Colored School has officially started, according to Will Walker, vice president of the White County Historical Society.
Walker said the restoration effort actually began Aug. 2 when Arkansas Craftsman Building and Management from Vilonia began rebuilding the roof.
“All of the tin roof will be replaced with identical, new panels and all rotten wood is being replaced,” he said. “The goal, of course, is to make the building safe and usable without changing the original appearance of it. It was difficult finding a roofer that had the understanding that we wanted to keep the historical integrity of the building and the old-style corrugated roof that we needed to keep the roof authentic. Thankfully, it all came together.”
Another “huge step” was accomplished Aug. 3, according to Walker, with the official listing of the Beebe Colored School on the Arkansas Register of Historic Places.
“The countless hours of research and application writing paid off when we finally got the news,” he said. “Now that it is listed, we hope the state will be even more willing to give us grants to complete the project. The official webpage for the school on the Arkansas Heritage website is www.arkansasheritage,com/arkansas-register/beebe-colored-school.”
One more piece of “big news” that Walker shared was that an original photo of the schoolhouse from 1944 was discovered in a 1944 copy of the Beebe News. “Without this photo, there was no way of determining how the doors and windows looked. It’s another piece of the puzzle we needed for the restoration!”
The Beebe Colored School was utilized by Black students from 1944-56 during the era of segregation. “Due to negligence over the years, all other segregated schoolhouses in White County have been destroyed,” the historical society said. “Thankfully, the city of Beebe partnered with us to restore the building.
“The building is in a great location to be used by the surrounding residents as a destination for those interested in Black history, a nice facility for locals to rent for events and a potential park for beautifying the area.”
Next on the list for the restoration effort, Walker said, is to continue fundraising, gather volunteers to help find sponsorships and to find a bricklayer to repair walls and the chimney.
Regarding sponsorship levels, Walker said, the silver level is $250, where a business may have its logo engraved on a brick in the Memory Garden. The gold level is $1,000 and includes the “silver-level perk” plus the business’ name on a permanent plaque on the school wall, and the business will be included in all marketing about the school. The $2,000 platinum level includes the gold-level perks plus the business will be included on the project sign during the restoration and the person or business will receive a certificate framed with original material that was removed during the restoration. The $3,000 door/window sponsorship includes a plaque over the door/window along with the platinum-level perks.
The building is located on Apple Street near Idaho Street, not far from the railroad tracks and one of the city’s water towers. The cornerstone reads “8-24-1944 COLORD SCHOOL BUILT BY GILBREATH & SWAN.
In August 2021, Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson said the city would work with Walker “in every way possible” concerning the schoolhouse.
Robertson said at that time he talked to an independent contractor and he was told the range would be from $60,000 to $70,000 for repairs. He also said “footing work” for the building would be about $18,000.
At the July 2021 Beebe City Council meeting, Robertson said the school building was “deeded over to the city approximately a year or so ago.” He said because the building is in such ill repair, “there is no interior walls whatsoever.” Robertson said the exterior walls were pulling apart at the corners of the brick. He mentioned the brick repair that needed to be done and the new roof it needed.
