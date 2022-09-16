Beebe Colored School restoration started

The White County Historical Society reports that restoration work has started on the old Beebe Colored School building. The building at 802 E. Idaho St. was constructed in 1944 by Gilbreath and Swann. The Beebe City Council held off on approving demolishing the building that turned 78 on Aug. 24.

Work on restoring the Beebe Colored School has officially started, according to Will Walker, vice president of the White County Historical Society.

Walker said the restoration effort actually began Aug. 2 when Arkansas Craftsman Building and Management from Vilonia began rebuilding the roof.

