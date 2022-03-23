A group of Searcy restaurant employees is going to bat for one of their own this week whose son is recovering from emergency brain surgery.
Burgers, Pies and Fries Manager CJ Jones said Amanda Williams, who usually works at the front counter, will be out of work until August caring for her son, Ryan, 8, who is autistic, while he recovers at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
“We will be hosting a bake sale among other things this week,” Jones said, “to help raise money, and this will help Amanda in this time of need so she can focus on being in the hospital for Ryan.”
Jones said the employees have raised $309 since Monday, plus someone donated a $20 gift card. In the back inside lobby of the restaurant at 2600 E. Race Ave., Jones and the employees have set up tables with raffle prizes and baked goods such as cookies and cupcakes. There is a whole section of themed wreaths and baskets. At some point Friday, Jones said the restaurant’s owner will go live on Facebook to talk more about the fundraising.
Jones said although this particular fundraiser runs through Friday, they will probably have another one next month since Williams will be out of work so long. “Probably basically just the same as we’re doing now: have some more gift baskets. Some of the wreaths are for sale and some of them are for the raffle. The more we can get for them, the better.”
Employee Dakota Wagner, who cooks, said, “I love this. Amanda is a great lady. I know she is a really good mom and loves them more than anything, and it feels really good to help out, doing anything I can working with the team here. The community has been amazing. Pretty much every person that comes in here that we tell about this put their name in the raffle or get a couple of baked desserts. It’s a great feeling that the community loves her just as much as we do.”
Employee K.B. (Kayla) Barry said “I’ve worked personally very closely with Amanda and I’ve heard her talk about her son and can tell that she loves him more than anything on this earth, and I’m really so grateful just for the opportunity to help her and her son because they are great people, just wonderful people.”
