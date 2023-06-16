A Briarwood Apartments tenant begged the Searcy City Council not to condemn the place she lives at a public hearing Tuesday, then left abruptly, slamming the door behind her, 17 minutes into the regular meeting after the council voted to declare the property a public nuisance.

Natalie Harless was the only resident of the apartments to show up at the public hearing for the property at 2103 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, which was revealed to be under contract with a new owner with closing set for July 12 or 13.

