A Briarwood Apartments tenant begged the Searcy City Council not to condemn the place she lives at a public hearing Tuesday, then left abruptly, slamming the door behind her, 17 minutes into the regular meeting after the council voted to declare the property a public nuisance.
Natalie Harless was the only resident of the apartments to show up at the public hearing for the property at 2103 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, which was revealed to be under contract with a new owner with closing set for July 12 or 13.
“Please don’t condemn this property,” Harless told the council. “Work with us, what’s left of us. You’re wanting to be rid of us.”
Harless brought legal documents that she was served recently that names “the unknown occupants, if any, 2103 Beebe-Capps Expressway” among the defendants alongside Avatar Investments LLC and Thomas Ray Kelso, the owner/manager of Briarwood Apartments. The foreclosure complaint was filed May 25 on behalf of Centennial Bank for failure by Avatar and Kelso to make required loan payments “and for other breaches of the loan documents.”
The suit says the “unknown occupants” for that property and property at 103 S. Greer Drive and 305 N. Spruce St. are included “for the limited purpose of foreclosing any interest they may hold in the realty.”
Centennial Bank also filed a petition for order authorizing the collection of rents.
Harless presented the documents she received to City Attorney Will Moore, saying she wanted a better explanation of what was going on. She mentioned the Protecting Tenants at Foreclosure Act, which “sunsetted in 2014” but was permanently extended in 2018 under the Donald Trump administration.
“You all still abide by this, tenant protection laws,” she said. “You all really want to condemn this place and I disagree with it wholeheartedly. Protecting tenants, Title 7 under this law, ensures that tenants who have been evicted as the result of foreclosure on properties they are renting have adequate time to find alternative housing.”
Moore responded, “Ms. Harless, none of the action the council is considering tonight is an action that would evict you and this that you handed me, the city is not a path to this litigation.”
Harless said she disagreed with Moore “because I think you all are. You want to condemn the place.”
Moore said that the city was not one of the parties involved in the suit, but Harless asked him to “read a little bit further.”
“Is Centennial and the city of Searcy going to slap this property down by putting said property on the auction block just to bulldoze it?” she asked. “Is Searcy going to help us move or relocate us without some compensation from Kelso and the bank? Written leases or leases regardless?”
The public nuisance gives the property owner 30 days to abate the nuisance before any further action is taken. Kelso, 72, has remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on a $700,000 bond since he was arrested April 18 by Searcy police and preliminarily charged with three counts of human trafficking, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of fentanyl with purpose to deliver, possession of meth with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. A rape charge was added later.
A warrant was issued for Kelso on Thursday at the request of the 17th Judicial Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The official charges against him are class C felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; three counts of class A felony trafficking of persons; class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl, with purpose to delivers; and two counts of class A sexual assault in the second degree.
In March, Kelso had been given 30 days to clean up Building 4 at the apartment complex. The latest declaration concerns “six more buildings and the laundry building,” according to Code Enforcement Director Jeff Webb. Building 4 is completed boarded closed, while some of the apartments in the other buildings also are boarded closed.
Harless told Moore she didn’t understand “if nothing has been settled yet” concerning ownership of the property, “why are you wanting to sit here today and condemn the place regardless.”
“There’s a weekly overgrown house on the corner of Moore and Main. It doesn’t look very pretty,” she said. “There’s a couple of boarded-up houses on Pleasure and a trailer house that doesn’t look pretty. There was a pile of rubble by Gin Creek at the park that didn’t look pretty for almost a year and I used to live there. I saw it burn and now there’s a place on Beebe-Capps and it doesn’t look pretty, either, and I live there but I don’t come here to condemn all of these places because they aren’t pretty anymore.”
Harless told The Daily Citizen she moved to Briarwood after her previous residence, the 26-unit Apartments in the Park on East Moore Avenue, burned down in February 2022.
She again told Moore to look at the lawsuit because “I want some explanation.”
Moore responded that he could “get a copy online” and again told her that “the city is not a part of this litigation. The city doesn’t have a role in this. The city tonight is considering whether or not to declare the property a nuisance.
“That is not a declaration to tear the property down nor is it a declaration to evict anybody. Those are private party issues between Centennial Bank and the ownership group. Your grievances as a tenant of that property lie with those parties, not the city and the city is not taking any action tonight that impairs your right as a tenant.”
He told Harless, “I can see that you’re angry. I can’t say anything other than what I already said. The property is in violation of numerous city ordinances, fire codes, etc, etc. The city is not voting to evict you. The city doesn’t have the power to evict you. The city is not a party to this litigation you presented. Those are grievances that you need to take up with Centennial Bank and Avatar Investments, not with the city.”
Mayor Mat Faulkner tried to calm Harless down after she fired back, “I have no responsibility with Avatar. It makes me assume you all are sitting there saying I own a piece of that property, which I don’t. I am just a renter!”
She continued. “And I want my right to still live there without you sitting there saying condemn the place just like that because you don’t like that it doesn’t look pretty.”
Faulkner said, “Ms. Harless, thank you for coming and sharing your thoughts. We appreciate you being here this evening.” Harless shot back in a loud voice, “I’m just begging you all, please don’t run around and vote to condemn the place like today.”
Faulkner again said, “Thank you for your thoughts,” but Harless wasn’t done. “I object,” she said, “under the tenant’s rights.”
Faulkner asked if anyone else was there to speak at the public hearing but there was no response. “Seeing none,” he said, pounding his gavel, “the public hearing is closed.
The council then voted unanimously to declare the rest of the apartments a public nuisance.
After Harless left and slammed the door, Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez and police department employee Nicholas Bright followed her out of the building.
Following the meeting, Harless told The Daily Citizen in an email that she was upset because “they didn’t bother to thumb through that 1-inch-thick paperwork. They brushed me off. The dude at the front table to my right side, ‘Not necessary. I’ll find it online.’ How rude was that?
“They chastised me for being ‘upset.’ How would they react if their homes were under foreclosures? ‘Just accept the facts, ma’am. It is what it is,’ and I’m livid. ... It aggravates me to no end that they were ready, willing and able to smash that gavel down to condemn this property no matter who still lives here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.