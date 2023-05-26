The girls basketball coach at White County Central High School, who has resigned and been suspended for the rest of the school year, was arrested earlier this week on a warrant for a misdemeanor battery charge related to a complaint last September about him “paddling” a student.

Jeremy Lee Cude, 46, of Judsonia was booked into the White County Detention Center on Monday and was released on bail a couple of hours later. He is set to appear in White County District Court-Searcy Division on July 20 for plea and arraignment. The official charge is third-degree battery, a class A misdemeanor.

