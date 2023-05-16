Searcy officials will be holding a public hearing next month on declaring the rest of Briarwood Apartments a nuisance property, but heard from a resident of the apartments last week who doesn’t want to see her rented home “rashly” condemned.
Natalie Harliss told the Searcy City Council she has lived at Briarwood Apartments on West Beebe-Capps Expressway for a couple of years and doesn’t want “to be forced to move out just like this because you all want to condemn the place.”
“My place is remodeled; it’s in pretty good shape,” Harliss said. “I am looking but I just don’t want you all to rashly run in there and condemn the place and tear it all down like this because I work and the Centennial Bank is accepting our rent payments.
“I know it’s ugly and an eyesore [but] my place is really nice. ... I just want to know if there is any chance that we can still give an offer for somebody to possibly buy it and just give us a little more time before condemning the whole place. Some of us are still living there and I’m pretty sure most of them are working tenants, and I haven’t seen anyone rush out and move out at this moment.”
City Attorney Will Moore told Harliss that the only action that could be taken at the council meeting was to set a public hearing and following that hearing, the owner of the property would have another 30 days to abate the nuisance conditions.
“The city doesn’t have the authority to interfere with your relationship with the landlord,” Moore said. “That’s a private contract between you and your landlord.”
Harliss responded, “I have no relationship with him except to pay rent.”
Briarwood Apartments owner/manager Thomas Ray Kelso, 72, was arrested April 18 and preliminarily charged with three counts of human trafficking, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of fentanyl with purpose to deliver, possession of meth with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. A rape charge was added when a Beebe resident, Lori L. Leavell, 58, also was arrested a day later.
Kelso remained in the White County Detention Center on Tuesday on a $700,000 bond, while Leavell also was still in custody. Leavell was preliminarily charged with accomplice felonies, possession of a controlled substance, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In March, the council declared Building 4 at the apartment complex a nuisance, and at this month’s agenda meeting, Code Enforcement Director Jeff Webb told the council, “we’re asking that the rest of the complex be declared a nuisance.” Webb said this property’s been a continual problem. “It is six more buildings and the laundry building.”
Webb said if the remaining property is declared a nuisance, “the owner will have to have them [residents] move out within 30 days and if he doesn’t, he will be issued a citation and will have to go to court on that.”
The public hearing will be at 5 p.m. June 13 at City Hall.
Moore said that the complex is “very publicly listed for sale,” and Councilman Don Raney said, “We would love to see a buyer come in and buy it and rehab it so you could stay there and other people could live there.”
Webb said the nuisance follows the property if it gets sold.
Harliss also begged the council to have the Searcy Sanitation Department “clean out our dumpster. It’s getting really full and I don’t know if somebody could do it free of charge and come and dump the dumpsters. They are really starting to [smell] really strong.”
Raney said he was assuming Kelso had not paid his garbage bill.
Harliss said she didn’t have much money but wondered how much it would cost for her to pay someone to come clean out the dumpsters. Sanitation Director Jeff Phillips said he would go to the apartments and check out the dumpster situation.
