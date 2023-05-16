Searcy officials will be holding a public hearing next month on declaring the rest of Briarwood Apartments a nuisance property, but heard from a resident of the apartments last week who doesn’t want to see her rented home “rashly” condemned.

Natalie Harliss told the Searcy City Council she has lived at Briarwood Apartments on West Beebe-Capps Expressway for a couple of years and doesn’t want “to be forced to move out just like this because you all want to condemn the place.”

