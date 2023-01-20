Ahfl Junior High School eighth-grader Ellie Huff came to the 43rd annual White County Spelling Bee on Friday ready to defend her title, and did just that by wrapping up her second victory by spelling “porcelain” in her final round.

“I think we [she and her dad, James] have been studying since like September-ish,” Huff told The Daily Citizen. “I was in charge of how often we studied and I didn’t do it very often so then my dad kind of took over and we started doing it a lot more frequently, and then this past week we did it on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

