Ahfl Junior High School eighth-grader Ellie Huff came to the 43rd annual White County Spelling Bee on Friday ready to defend her title, and did just that by wrapping up her second victory by spelling “porcelain” in her final round.
“I think we [she and her dad, James] have been studying since like September-ish,” Huff told The Daily Citizen. “I was in charge of how often we studied and I didn’t do it very often so then my dad kind of took over and we started doing it a lot more frequently, and then this past week we did it on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We would go anywhere from 7 [p.m.] to 9 [p.m.] and we still used the dot system that we had been using. If I miss a word, I will get a dot, and for every dot that I get, I have to spell the word correctly two times in a row.”
Huff didn’t need any do-overs on the Administration Auditorium stage at Harding University, getting all of her words right through eight rounds. Runner-up seventh-grader Parker Hays, also from Ahlf Junior High, was eliminated in the seventh round.
“I seemed to be much more relaxed in this one, which kind of made me nervous and it made it a little bit harder to process the words,” said Huff, who asked for definitions after the pronouncer gave her a word.
“Her ritual is to always ask a question on the word, let it marinate a little bit,” her father said.
Huff, who finished runner-up at the Arkansas State Spelling Bee last year, advances to the state bee again. It will be held March 11 at The Vines Center in Little Rock. “Two words away,” she said about her performance in last year’s state bee.
This year was special, she said, because it is the last year she is eligible to compete in the spelling bee, which is for fifth- through eighth-graders. “This year, my parents were definitely like, ‘OK, it’s your last year and you are going to do this and you are going to do it very well.’”
Huff was among 16 students to make it to the final round through age-group semifinals. Four were eliminated after the first round of the final, and seven more fell out after round two. After two were eliminated in round three and one in the fourth round, it was down to Huff and Hays.
Huff spelled “Promethean” correctly and Hays got “candelabrum” right. In round six, Huff nailed “zoolatry” the right way and Hays had no gaffes with “gaff,” which had two acceptable spellings. In round seven, Huff sailed through correctly with “rabbinic” but Hays did not spell “whet” the right way.
“I said h-w-y-e-t-t because of the pronunciation that he [pronouncer Dr. Michael Claxton] gave me,” said Hays, who was participating in the bee for the third year. Asked if he had studied the word in preparation for the bee, Hays said, “I didn’t see it anywhere.”
He said that finishing as the runner-up felt “really great,” though.
“Last night at my brother Ethan’s basketball practice, I read through the words.” Hays said. “I went to bed around 9.”
He said he did not have any trouble getting to sleep and didn’t have any “butterflies.” “In the end what it really comes down to is how well you know the words.”
Huff’s father said he knew when she got her final word that she was going to get it right. “I did because she put in a lot of hard work.”
As a “spelling bee dad,” he said “it always makes him feel good. I am always proud of her, whatever the outcome.”
“We are celebrating with Ellie and celebrating her,” he said. “As parents, we are always behind our children regardless of the outcome of a competition. However, we feel a distinctive joy in seeing Ellie experience the fruit of something she has pursued with dedication. We are grateful to the schools in White County and the coordinators of the bee for hosting such a well-executed event.
“As a family, we go all in on Ellie’s competitive spelling, joking that we are in ’spelling season.’ It’s a delicate and unforgiving event that involves hours of preparation and elements of chance, but the benefits for every kid who competed are priceless. They all have a deeper insight into the English language that goes well beyond the event of the bee.”
Even though, Huff won’t get a chance to go for a three-peat next year, she is thinking about continuing to take part as a spelling coach, but “maybe in my sophomore year of high school because next year, I kind of want to take a break.”
Her tips for those who might one day find themselves competing in the spelling bee? “On stage, stay focused and relaxed because if you get really nervous, you’re going to get adrenaline, and you don’t think straight with adrenaline.”
In addition to Huff and Hays, the other finalists were fifth-graders Daksh Singh (Harding Academy), Garrison Burton (Southwest Middle School), Claire Wang (Harding Academy) and Marty Johnson (White County Central); sixth-graders Heidi Ford (Southwest Middle School), Israel Peck (Southwest Middle School), Sydney Angus (Beebe Middle School) and Abby King (Rose Bud); seventh-graders Josie Scoggins (White County Central), Jackson Taylor (Bald Knob Middle School) and Arya Hendricks (Beebe Junior High School); and eighth-graders Rowan McDonough (Beebe Junior High School), Cameron Addington (Bradford) and Laney Beehn (Harding Academy).
