Rep. Jim Wooten called the “voucher” program that is part of the education bill moving through the state House of Representatives “the death knell” of public education Monday.

The representative from Beebe was speaking at the legislative update at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce, where he said that he “respectfully” disagreed with Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Beebe) and Rep. Les Eaves (R-Searcy) about the impact of Senate Bill 294, especially concerning the Arkansas Children’s Educational Freedom Account Program, which would allow parents to use up to 90 percent of public funds per student given to public schools annually for private school or homeschool education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.