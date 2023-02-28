Rep. Jim Wooten called the “voucher” program that is part of the education bill moving through the state House of Representatives “the death knell” of public education Monday.
The representative from Beebe was speaking at the legislative update at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce, where he said that he “respectfully” disagreed with Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Beebe) and Rep. Les Eaves (R-Searcy) about the impact of Senate Bill 294, especially concerning the Arkansas Children’s Educational Freedom Account Program, which would allow parents to use up to 90 percent of public funds per student given to public schools annually for private school or homeschool education.
Any private school that accepts the funds would be subject to year-end student assessments, background checks on employees and can only employ teachers with at least a bachelor’s degree. Unlimited school choice would not begin until the 2025-26 school year. The first year is capped at 1.5 percent of current public school enrollment.
“The first year, we’re taking $50 million to private schools. The second year $150 [million],” Wooten said. “If we get 30,000 students in private schools, which maybe we may not achieve that, that’ll be $210 million.
“We are the only state that is under a federal mandate of adequacy. The federal courts have said we’ve got to fund [public schools]. I think a federal judge will ask the attorney general because there are three of four districts right now that have wanted to file a federal lawsuit about the funding formula and I think it’s going to go before a federal judge and that judge is going to look at the attorney general and he’s going to say, ‘You’ve got to pay these schools and you’re spending $240 million or $210 million giving it away to private schools?’”
Wooten said he isn’t against private schools but he said he is going “to stand up and stay that course” because he has worked with more than 100 teachers and everyone one of them has told him, “ The $2,000 raise [that is part of the bill] is not worth what we’re giving up in the Fair Dismissal [Act] and in the education and in experience.’ I’m telling you, this is bad legislation. If it wasn’t bad legislation, you wouldn’t have six pages of amendments that were filed Friday.”
Wooten said he has heard from a homeschool teacher who said the homeschoolers don’t want it.
“If I vote yes, I’m voting for teacher salaries [which would be raised to a minimum of $50,000], but I’m also voting for school choice,” he said. “If I vote no, then I’m voting against teacher pay but also voting against school choice. That’s not right.”
The majority is not always right, Wooten said. “Somebody’s got to stand up and kick the seat back. If that’s me, so be it, but I’m going to vote against it. We cannot take funding away from public education – $7,000 for each year, that leaves you $440,000 for children in this state that are being denied the access to $50 million. Those school districts still have salaries to pay. They still have utilities to pay.
“You take $240 million over the next four or five or six years – whatever it turns out to be – you take it away, that’s denying money to public schools.”
Wooten is also concerned about transportation with the students using vouchers. “We’re going to create a system of haves and have-nots. Who is going to take care of that child out of Eudora, nd Dermott and Helena and Forrest City and the other school districts on the western side of the state? It’s going to force the smaller school districts which are a vibrant life of a community to shut down at some point.
“I’m telling you, this is the death knell, hammered nail, for public education over the long run if it’s successful [in passing]. But it’s the in thing right now. It’s a knee-jerk reaction to a problem.”
He said to understand why schools are failing, “look at the poverty rate. We’ve got to break that cycle and our teachers are having to deal with the opioid, the marijuana, the drug problems.”
Wooten said he challenged anyone at the update to go into a classroom of 22 students. He said he has seen teachers cry about their students’ home life.
“I coached football for 25 years; hardly a month went by that I didn’t have a student come to me and say, ‘Coach, I had to stay in the car last night” and I said, ‘Why?’” he said. “And they said, ‘My mom and her boyfriend were into it and he kicked me out’ or ‘ I went home and my mom and dad had their friends there and they were on drugs.’”
