The city of Judsonia will be dedicating its remodeled Judsonia Community Building on Saturday during the Judsonia Activities Committee's annual fish fry and pie and cake auction.
The event will be held in the community building at 606 Van Buren St., and a ribbon cutting will take place at 5:30 p.m. The fish fry will start at 6 p.m. and auction at 6:30 p.m.
Jessica Robinson with the Judsonia Activities Committee said that the community building, which was constructed in 1939, "has had a few improvements over the years but never a remodel from top to bottom."
"There were many unexpected findings in this building, such as a stage floor, stage spotlights that even had green bulbs still in them, a fireplace that was hidden behind a wall and our most shocking find was a shiplap inside the whole building that was covered up by old wallboard," Robinson said. "We kept as much of the shiplap as we could and incorporated it into the new remodel.”
Robinson, the daughter-in-law of Judsonia Mayor Stan Robinson, said a few of the new updates on the building include new windows, improved lighting and sound, a projector and screen, handicap-accessible bathrooms and a kitchen. A handicapped accessway to the stage is in the works.
The remodel, according to Jessica Robinson, was made possible thanks to Charles and Kathrine Figley, who bequeathed the money for the project.
“From what we hear and those who have used it so far, I think it’s a nice improvement for our town and everyone is proud of it," Robinson said. "Not many buildings made it through the 1952 tornado that destroyed Judsonia, but this building did so.
"I think there is that much appreciation and admiration everyone has for it. There have been several weddings held here, baby showers, family reunions and it is available for anyone to rent out.”
The fish fry/pie and cake auction will be a fundraiser for the Judsonia Activities Committee for the city’s fireworks show in July. Robinson said “because of COVID last year, we were never able to have a fish fry or ribbon cutting, so we are excited to incorporate both and have everyone come out to it."
Tickets are $12 and will be sold at the door. A ticket will include dinner, drink and dessert.
