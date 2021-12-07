While the number of veterans who personally remember Pearl Harbor on its 80th anniversary has dwindled, it’s important to keep the memory of that “horrific” day alive, according to White County Judge Michael Lincoln.
“To me, the history of our nation, whether it be the good, bad or the ugly, is important to the American people and to generation after generation,” Lincoln said. “Some of the great travesties have come at the hands of other nations trying to derail the freedom that we have in this country. And what a horrific event that was administered from the hands of the Japanese people on Pearl Harbor on a day that I think many have said would live on through history as a remembrance of us always being on guard.
“I’m reminded of the movie ‘A Few Good Men’ with Jack Nicholson, who made the famous line, ‘You need me on that wall, you want me on that wall.’ We do! We need our military as strong as it can be. We need our law enforcement as strong as it can be because we need people who are willing to put their lives on the line at any time for the freedom of this country and for the security of this country.”
More than 2,300 American troops were killed in the Dec. 7, 1921, attack on Pearl Harbor that launched the United States into World War II. About 30 survivors and 100 other veterans from the war are expected to be at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii to observe a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m. today, the minute the attack began. Survivors, now in their late 90s or older, stayed home last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and watched a live stream of the event instead.
“I have actually met a couple of veterans who were at Pearl Harbor and, of course, many of them don’t even want to talk about what they witnessed that day – as many of our World War II veterans don’t – but you could just tell in their eyes and in the tone of their voice, how horrific that day was for us to survive,” Lincoln said, “and, of course, the president [Franklin D. Roosevelt] of the country immediately declared war because it was a horrific attack on the American people and the American forces. And I hope that as we try to rewrite history in many venues that there will be some that will be just left alone and remembered for what they were.
“We were not looking for war. I don’t think the American people have ever looked for war, but the American people are diligent in standing firm to defend our freedoms and the response of our president at that time was right on as was the president [George W. Bush] at 9/11. ...”
Bill “Rhino” Morton, a member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 7-8, said he is surprised by how many Americans do not know much about Pearl Harbor. “That was the beginning of World War II. It seems like everybody should remember that day somewhere. Every veterans organization needs to go to the bridge over the river. Every organization needs to go somewhere and remember Pearl Harbor Day.
“All I know is what I’ve heard and read and the way I have cried and some other veterans have cried,” he said. “I can just imagine when they compare that to 9/11. Yeah, that’s a big comparison.”
Michael Westergren, with American Legion Post 91 in Beebe, said, “It was one of America’s darkest days but it was one of our greatest triumphs in what we did in the years that have followed, which has spurred America’s growth, so America rose to the challenge and I like to say American needs to continue with that attitude to allow us to grow into our next 40 years.”
Westergren said the Greatest Generation “definitely defines the people that came of that period and what they have done and the pride they have in what they have achieved.”
